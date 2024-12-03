Scotland’s biggest Festive Artists and Makers Market returns to the Briggait

The highly anticipated Wasps Winter Artists and Makers Market at the Briggait in Glasgow – which will feature over 100 talented artists and makers – is set to open this weekend.

As Scotland’s largest event of its kind, the market has quickly become a beloved tradition for both shoppers and artists alike, drawing crowds eager to experience the festive atmosphere and discover handmade treasures. From intricate jewellery and bespoke clothing to stunning homewares and original artwork, the market offers a diverse range of high-quality, locally crafted goods, each item with a personal touch and a story behind it.

Participating makers include quirky Christmas cards inspired by Scottish culture by Claire Barclay Draws, lovely handmade cotton pyjamas from the Cottonist and stained glass inspired by traditional tattoo motifs from Tim Kirman Glass.

This year, more than ever, the market serves as a vital platform for local artists and makers to showcase their work during a time when many are facing financial challenges. With rising costs affecting the creative sector, the Wasps Winter Artists and Makers Market provides an invaluable opportunity for artisans to connect directly with customers and meet fellow craftspeople.

"Support for local artists is crucial right now," said Caitlin, Wasps’ Project Coordinator. "We always get such an incredible response to our market events, and it highlights the importance of nurturing creativity and supporting small businesses. By purchasing handmade items from local makers, visitors are not only finding unique, high-quality gifts but also helping to sustain the arts and creative industries in Glasgow and beyond."

Jane Harrison, a jeweller based at The Briggait and regular market stall holder, said: "I've been taking part in Wasps markets for a couple of years now, it's always exciting getting together with other makers to show all the amazing things that the city's creatives have to offer in the run up to Christmas. As a jeweller, it's a great opportunity to be able to speak directly to customers and tell them about how I make my work. I feel that knowing the story behind each individual piece makes it all the more special."

Visitors to the market will find a wide range of handmade products, perfect for giving gifts that are both personal and meaningful. With the holiday season approaching, the market provides a welcome alternative to mass-produced presents, offering everything from festive decorations to one-of-a-kind clothing, prints, pottery, and much more.

In addition to the diverse range of items on sale, the market offers a warm and inviting atmosphere, with live music, seasonal refreshments, and the chance to meet the artists behind the creations.