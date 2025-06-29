This video More videos

Aerial footage shows a massive wildfire burning through moorland in the Scottish Highlands.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic drone footage shows a massive wildfire near Dava in the Scottish Highlands on the morning of June 29.

In a statement issued on June 29, Police Scotland Highland and Islands said: “Several roads in the Carrbridge and Dava areas remain closed due to a fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The B9007 is closed from the junction at Duthil to Ferness due to a fire which was reported at 4.05pm on Saturday, 28 June, 2025.

“The A939 is closed at Grantown-on-Spey to Ferness and the A940 is closed at Dava.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Please avoid the area, if possible.

“Nearby residents are also advised to keep windows and doors closed.”

A wildfire near Dava in the Scottish Highlands on the morning of June 29. | Monster Giveaways

Scott Lawerence, Councillor for Forres area, said: “Thoughts with everyone effected by the wildfires currently on the Dava Moor. Also thinking of those out there trying to contain it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More footage showed wildfires burning on a hill next to a train full of passengers travelling from Aviemore to Boat of Garten on June 28.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service advice on preventing wildfires

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are reminding the public to take care when outside in the warm weather, writing: “With dry conditions and high temperatures, Scotland’s landscapes are highly vulnerable to wildfires.

“If you are planning to explore the outdoors, please take extra care.

“Do not light fires, stoves or BBQs - instead take a picnic. Never drop cigarettes or litter. Respect fire warnings and local restrictions to help protect Scotland’s wild places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our firefighters are currently tackling a number of large wildfires across Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray over the weekend.”