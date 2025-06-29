Footage, filmed by a passenger on board a steam train in Scotland, shows crews attempting to extinguish wildfires on a hill next to the track.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic footage shows wildfires burning on a hill in the Scottish Highlands, close to passengers on a nearby steam train.

Jan Grigg, travelling from Aviemore to Boat of Garten on the Strathspey Railway, recorded the moment crews worked to extinguish the fires, which broke out on June 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the windows of the train had to be closed by the railway staff to stop smoke getting into the carriages.

Writing on social media, Jan said: “Blissful steam train trip with Yuna turned into big drama...some embers with dry grass, and high winds have started several fires...our carriages are abandoned in Boat of Garten while fire engines arrive....now safely in Aviemore. Drive home to Nairn, the Dava closed due to more fires, and diverted again via Grantown due to several woodland wild fires on the way home...now home safe.”

Jan Grigg, travelling from Aviemore to Boat of Garten on the Strathspey Railway, captured the moment crews worked to extinguish the fires. | Jan Grigg

Police Scotland Highlands and Islands wildfires statement

In a statement issued this morning (June 29), Police Scotland Highlands and Islands said: “Several roads in the Carrbridge and Dava areas remain closed due to a fire.

“The B9007 is closed from the junction at Duthil to Ferness due to a fire which was reported at 4.05pm on Saturday, 28 June, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The A939 is closed at Grantown-on-Spey to Ferness and the A940 is closed at Dava.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Please avoid the area, if possible.

“Nearby residents are also advised to keep windows and doors closed.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service advice on preventing wildfires

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have reminded the public to take care when outside in the warm weather, writing: “With dry conditions and high temperatures, Scotland’s landscapes are highly vulnerable to wildfires.

“If you are planning to explore the outdoors, please take extra care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do not light fires, stoves or BBQs - instead take a picnic. Never drop cigarettes or litter. Respect fire warnings and local restrictions to help protect Scotland’s wild places.

“Our firefighters are currently tackling a number of large wildfires across Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray over the weekend.”