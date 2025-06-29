Scotland wildfires: Dramatic moment wildfires burn near steam train full of passengers
Dramatic footage shows wildfires burning on a hill in the Scottish Highlands, close to passengers on a nearby steam train.
Jan Grigg, travelling from Aviemore to Boat of Garten on the Strathspey Railway, recorded the moment crews worked to extinguish the fires, which broke out on June 28.
She said the windows of the train had to be closed by the railway staff to stop smoke getting into the carriages.
Writing on social media, Jan said: “Blissful steam train trip with Yuna turned into big drama...some embers with dry grass, and high winds have started several fires...our carriages are abandoned in Boat of Garten while fire engines arrive....now safely in Aviemore. Drive home to Nairn, the Dava closed due to more fires, and diverted again via Grantown due to several woodland wild fires on the way home...now home safe.”
Police Scotland Highlands and Islands wildfires statement
In a statement issued this morning (June 29), Police Scotland Highlands and Islands said: “Several roads in the Carrbridge and Dava areas remain closed due to a fire.
“The B9007 is closed from the junction at Duthil to Ferness due to a fire which was reported at 4.05pm on Saturday, 28 June, 2025.
“The A939 is closed at Grantown-on-Spey to Ferness and the A940 is closed at Dava.
“Emergency services are in attendance.
“Please avoid the area, if possible.
“Nearby residents are also advised to keep windows and doors closed.”
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service advice on preventing wildfires
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have reminded the public to take care when outside in the warm weather, writing: “With dry conditions and high temperatures, Scotland’s landscapes are highly vulnerable to wildfires.
“If you are planning to explore the outdoors, please take extra care.
“Do not light fires, stoves or BBQs - instead take a picnic. Never drop cigarettes or litter. Respect fire warnings and local restrictions to help protect Scotland’s wild places.
“Our firefighters are currently tackling a number of large wildfires across Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray over the weekend.”
“If you live in the area and smoke is visible, please keep your windows and doors closed.”
