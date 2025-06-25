It is a much-loved and historic watering hole sitting in isolation at the heart of Scotland’s best-known glen.

Now, the Clachaig Inn - a 300-year-old property situated in picturesque Glen Coe - has gone on the market.

The historic coaching inn, which has become renowned as a resting spot for both mountaineers and tourists, is being sold alongside Fort William business The Grog & Gruel for £4.5 million. Both of the businesses are being sold as a package, with Christie & Co marketing the properties.

The inn is situated around half a mile from the A82, located on the old road to Glencoe village.

The surrounding glen has been used as the setting for a string of blockbuster Hollywood films, including Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban and James Bond epic Skyfall.

Peter and Eileen Daynes bought the Clachaig Inn in 1984. Under their ownership, the much-loved venue has been expanded and refurbished, with the development of self-catering chalets and letting accommodation. The number of ensuite bedrooms have been increased to 23.

The couple’s sons Guy and Ed took over the running of the business from 1990.

Guy and Ed said: “Clachaig is more than just an inn, it’s an institution. There’s always been something very special about the place and the experiences that it creates.

“It’s been a family home for three generations of the Daynes family, and deciding to sell has been the hardest of decisions to make, but the time has come to find a new custodian.

“Things have come a long way over the years, from operating a ten-week season with just two full-time staff, to the year-round multi-million-pound business that it is now.

“Our drive behind opening The Grog & Gruel was to bring great beer and good food to Fort William, and there’s always been a great synergy between the businesses. Running the two businesses side by side made so much sense, adding a further dimension to the business.

“It feels like the right time to step back, and the search begins for someone else with the vision and passion to take the business onto its next chapter.”

The inn shares a name with the nearby Clachaig Gully - an cleft in the nearby mountainside that rises more than 3,000 feet.

The Clachaig Inn has become renowned for its live music sessions, with events hosted by local musicians on a weekly basis.

Peter Daynes is also known for having launched free-of-charge winter mountain safety lectures from the Clachaig. The 40-year anniversary of the sessions was marked during the winter.

Brian Sheldon, regional director – hospitality at Christie & Co, said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire The Clachaig Inn and The Grog & Gruel, both of which have been owned and operated by the same family for over 30 years.

“Whilst trading as two separate businesses, the same ethos has been applied to both. Their locations, in Glencoe and Fort William, allow both businesses to benefit from trade from the many visitors who are attracted to this popular part of Scotland.

“There is great benefit to owning and operating both businesses, which are similar but offer something different: The Grog & Gruel offers more of a ‘town’ appeal, while Clachaig offers a much more rural outlook and feel, while both are renowned for the same quality of food and hospitality.”

1 . Clachaig Inn from the air An aerial view towards the Clachaig Inn, which has been put on the market, alongside The Grog & Gruel, for £4.5 million | Christie & Co Photo: Christie & Co Photo Sales

2 . Accommodation near the Clachaig Inn. The Clachaig Inn - a 300-year-old former coaching inn situated in picturesque Glen Coe - has gone on the market. | Christie & Co Photo: Christie & Co Photo Sales

3 . The inn's main room Inside the Clachaig Inn is the main pub area, with seating, a wood burner and barrels situated along the front of the main bar. | Christie & Co Photo: Christie & Co Photo Sales