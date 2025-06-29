Reports have emerged that Donald Trump will visit Scotland in a month’s time.

Donald Trump will reportedly visit his three golf courses in Scotland next month in his first visit since winning a second term as US president.

Security forces are preparing for Mr Trump to fly into Glasgow Prestwick airport - the nearest terminal to his Trump Turnberry course - on Air Force One in the final fortnight of next month, the Mail on Sunday has reported.

Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images | Getty Images

From there, the Republican president is expected to visit his resort in Ayr, which has been targeted by vandals in recent months, as well as Trump International in Aberdeen.

It is also expected Mr Trump will pay a visit to the 18-hole links New Course ahead of its expected opening in August.

The visit, once officially announced, is likely to spark protests across the country. Thousands of Scots took to the streets in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen when Mr Trump previously visited during his first term.

The Scotsman reported in April that Aberdeen Airport had also been put on standby to expect a flight carrying the American president.

Mr Trump is thought likely to arrive aboard the presidential helicopter Marine One, having transferred from Air Force One, his main aircraft, possibly at Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire.

US President Donald Trump, pictured at Trump Turnberry in 2023, is expected to come to the UK for a state visit later this year (Picture: Andy Buchanan) | AFP via Getty Images

A state visit by Mr Trump is expected to still take place later this year, with the schedules of King Charles and the US leader meaning they had been unable to arrange to meet informally this summer.

A letter from the King hand-delivered to the White House by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer earlier this year had originally proposed a private meeting with Trump to discuss details of the state visit at either Dumfries House or Balmoral.

The King, as his mother Queen Eizabeth II did in the past, will stay at Balmoral during this summer break.

Eric Trump met with First Minister John Swinney in March in the drawing room of Bute House, soon after the former accused the Scottish Government of making it “virtually impossible” to do business in the country.

The Trumps are known to be pushing to host The Open at Turnberry in 2028.

Donald Trump’s son Eric accused the Scottish Government of making it 'virtually impossible' to do business in the country (Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images)

The Scottish Greens at the time said the meeting had been “totally inappropriate” and argued it sent “a terrible message”.