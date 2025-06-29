Sir Rod Stewart is performing in the coveted ‘Legends’ slot at Glastonbury festival.

Veteran Scottish rocker Sir Rod Stewart declared “music brings us together” as he took to the main stage at Glastonbury festival on Sunday.

The 80-year-old arrived on the Pyramid State to the side of bagpipes as he launched into an hour-and-a-half-long slot in the festival’s coveted ‘Legends’ slot at Worthy Farm.

Rod Stewart on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. | BBC

But it took just one song before Sir Rod, who arrived on stage wearing a black and white jacket and trousers, was remarking on the heat.

After kicking off his performance with lesser 1981 hit, Tonight I’m Yours (Don’t Hurt Me), Stewart took off his jacket, remarking “it’s f***ing hot up here”.

It took him just two songs before he appeared to address the controversy ahead of his appearance, saying: “Music brings us together, we need music.”

In the build up to his set, the singer had called on Britain to “give Nigel Farage a chance”.

Sir Rod, who publicly backed the Reform leader, has spoken about how close he came to pulling out of his Glastonbury appearance.

Sir Rod Stewart performs onstage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images | Getty Images

He said before the festival: “We’re fed up with the Tories. We’ve got to give Farage a chance. He’s coming across well. Nigel? What options have we got?”

Sir Rod later said after singing Some Guys Have All The Luck: “There’s been a lot about the Middle East, and rightly so. But I wanted to draw your attention to the Ukraine.”

Sir Rod had previously appeared at Glastonbury in 2002 alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics.

Controversial band Kneecap had a day earlier taken a swipe at Stewart during their Glastonbury set, with the Irish hip-hop group asking the crowd: "Is anyone going to see Rod Stewart tomorrow night?"

The question was greeted with boos from a host of festival goers.