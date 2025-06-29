Glastonbury Festival: Rod Stewart declares 'music brings us together' as he complains about heat on stage
Veteran Scottish rocker Sir Rod Stewart declared “music brings us together” as he took to the main stage at Glastonbury festival on Sunday.
The 80-year-old arrived on the Pyramid State to the side of bagpipes as he launched into an hour-and-a-half-long slot in the festival’s coveted ‘Legends’ slot at Worthy Farm.
But it took just one song before Sir Rod, who arrived on stage wearing a black and white jacket and trousers, was remarking on the heat.
After kicking off his performance with lesser 1981 hit, Tonight I’m Yours (Don’t Hurt Me), Stewart took off his jacket, remarking “it’s f***ing hot up here”.
It took him just two songs before he appeared to address the controversy ahead of his appearance, saying: “Music brings us together, we need music.”
In the build up to his set, the singer had called on Britain to “give Nigel Farage a chance”.
Sir Rod, who publicly backed the Reform leader, has spoken about how close he came to pulling out of his Glastonbury appearance.
He said before the festival: “We’re fed up with the Tories. We’ve got to give Farage a chance. He’s coming across well. Nigel? What options have we got?”
Sir Rod later said after singing Some Guys Have All The Luck: “There’s been a lot about the Middle East, and rightly so. But I wanted to draw your attention to the Ukraine.”
Sir Rod had previously appeared at Glastonbury in 2002 alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics.
Controversial band Kneecap had a day earlier taken a swipe at Stewart during their Glastonbury set, with the Irish hip-hop group asking the crowd: "Is anyone going to see Rod Stewart tomorrow night?"
The question was greeted with boos from a host of festival goers.
Rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh 27, known as Mo Chara, feigning surprise and said: "Wait, did I miss something?". He added: "He's older than Israel.”
