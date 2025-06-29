Homes evacuated as firefighters battle major blaze in picturesque Scottish village

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 29th Jun 2025, 10:34 BST
Four homes were evacuated as firefighters tackled the major blaze.

An investigation has been launched by police after a major fire forced the evacuation of homes in Aberdeenshire.

Firefighters were sent to the blaze at Swann Place in Ballater about 5.40pm on Saturday.

Police are investigating a fire in Ballater.placeholder image
Police are investigating a fire in Ballater. | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

Four properties were evacuated while fire crews tackled the incident.

Giant plumes of smoke could be seen billowing out of the building on fire.

Police said there had been no reported injuries.

Two roads - Swann Place and Provost Craig Road - were closed while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Swann Place in Ballater.placeholder image
Swann Place in Ballater. | Google Maps

A Police Scotland statement said: “We received a report of a fire at a premises on Swann Place, Ballater, around 5.40pm on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

“Emergency services attended. There were no reports of any injuries and four properties were evacuated as a result.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

Swann Place has been re-opened as of Sunday morning, but a section of Provost Craig Road remains closed, making it a no-through road.

