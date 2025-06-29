Four homes were evacuated as firefighters tackled the major blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation has been launched by police after a major fire forced the evacuation of homes in Aberdeenshire.

Firefighters were sent to the blaze at Swann Place in Ballater about 5.40pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating a fire in Ballater. | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

Four properties were evacuated while fire crews tackled the incident.

Giant plumes of smoke could be seen billowing out of the building on fire.

Police said there had been no reported injuries.

Two roads - Swann Place and Provost Craig Road - were closed while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swann Place in Ballater. | Google Maps

A Police Scotland statement said: “We received a report of a fire at a premises on Swann Place, Ballater, around 5.40pm on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

“Emergency services attended. There were no reports of any injuries and four properties were evacuated as a result.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”