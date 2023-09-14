SNP MSP says it is 'unwise and unnecessary' to suspend rebel backbencher Fergus Ewing

Mr Ewing is expected to have the whip removed

Fergus Ewing MSP. Image: John Devlin.

An SNP MSP says it would be “unwise and unnecessary” to suspend Fergus Ewing from the party.

Rebel backbencher Mr Ewing is widely expected to have the SNP whip removed after repeatedly voting against the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been outspoken on a number of government policies, including the deposit return scheme, highly-protected marine areas, and the Bute House Agreement, which formally brought the Scottish Greens into government for the first time.

Michelle Thomson MSP. Image: Press Association.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP has also criticised the government for delays to dualling the A9 between his constituency and Perth.

That never happened, as his mother Winnie Ewing died shortly after the vote.

However it is now understood a decision on suspension will take place next week after he voted against the government again in a debate to delay the short term lets licensing scheme.

Speaking to the Holyrood Sources podcast, Ms Thomson said: “In Humza Yousaf’s defence, I can absolutely say that I have a much greater sense of people being able to come out and say, ‘look, this feels wrong, this feels difficult’.

“I can honestly say that I didn’t think that was the case before, that people were reluctant to come forward and express different views, and where they did so, they felt as though they were discouraged, and fundamentally that it might be a kind of career terminating move for them to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added there is “sensible dialogue” going on behind-the-scenes in the SNP, and said the SNP realises there could be negative implications for suspending such a “highly experienced” and “strong character”.

Ms Thomson, who was Kate Forbes’s campaign manager in the SNP leadership race, was then asked if she would be upset if Mr Ewing was suspended.

She said: “I think it would be unwise and unnecessary in ideal circumstances.

“Dialogue’s absolutely everything because, I don’t perceive that there’s still a split.

“What I perceive is that the situation that existed formerly, where there wasn’t the same freedom to discuss, is changing, and that’s the positive thing that I’m highlighting.

“I don’t sense myself, even though as you know I was Kate’s campaign manager, that I experience any animosity.”

Ms Thomson previously called for the former first minister Nicola Sturgeon to be suspended after she was arrested as part of the Operation Branchform police investigation into party finances.

While on the podcast she added Mr Yousaf now needs to be quicker and clearer on his policy priorities, adding people need to develop an “emotional connection” in him as the “front man” of the SNP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added if the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, which is due to take place on October 5, doesn’t go the SNP’s way, it needs to be a “trigger for accelerated change” ahead of next year’s general election.