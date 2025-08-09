Friday's concert was the first time in 16 years that Oasis have played in Scotland.

Three people in their 40s were arrested at Friday's Oasis concert in Edinburgh , police have confirmed.

The band was playing the first of three concerts in the capital on Friday evening, which saw an estimated 70,000 people packed into a sold-out Murrayfield Stadium .

Police have confirmed that two women and one man were arrested for a variety of offences at the event, including assault, drug offences and abusive behaviour.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Three people were arrested at an event at Murrayfield Stadium on Friday August 8 2025 .

"A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assault, drug offences and abusive behaviour.

"He is due to appear in court at a later date.

"A 46-year-old woman was arrested in connection with abusive behaviour and issued a recorded police warning.

"A 45-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with assault and drug offences.

"She is due to appear in court at a later date."

Friday's concert was the first time in 16 years that Oasis have played in Scotland , and they are set to follow it up with two more performances at Murrayfield on Saturday and Tuesday evenings.