Oasis at Murrayfield: Three arrests made at Oasis concert in Edinburgh
Three people in their 40s were arrested at Friday's Oasis concert in Edinburgh , police have confirmed.
The band was playing the first of three concerts in the capital on Friday evening, which saw an estimated 70,000 people packed into a sold-out Murrayfield Stadium .
Police have confirmed that two women and one man were arrested for a variety of offences at the event, including assault, drug offences and abusive behaviour.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Three people were arrested at an event at Murrayfield Stadium on Friday August 8 2025 .
"A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assault, drug offences and abusive behaviour.
"He is due to appear in court at a later date.
"A 46-year-old woman was arrested in connection with abusive behaviour and issued a recorded police warning.
"A 45-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with assault and drug offences.
"She is due to appear in court at a later date."
Friday's concert was the first time in 16 years that Oasis have played in Scotland , and they are set to follow it up with two more performances at Murrayfield on Saturday and Tuesday evenings.
The band, which includes brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher , is then set to head to Ireland , Canada , the US, South Korea , Japan , Australia , and South America .
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.