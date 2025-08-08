Oasis have three huge dates with Edinburgh. | Getty Images

There’s still a small chance to grab a last-minute ticket to the most in-demand concerts of the year.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (August 8) will see the first of three huge Edinburgh gigs by reformed Britpop rockers Oasis - with two further gigs on Satuday (August 9) and Tuesday (August 12).

Around 210,000 fans are expected to attend the concerts at Murrayfield Stadium - but hundreds of thousand of others have tried and failed to get a ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When they went on sale last year there were enormous online queues and only the lucky few got to the front and successfully bagged their spot.

Even then, for many the now-notorious dynamic pricing kicked in, meaning they had to pay far more than the original face value for tickets as the prices climbed with (inevitable) demand.

So, the news that somebody as late as last night managed to buy a face value ticket for the gig may come as a surprise to some.

The ticket was bought on ‘ethical’ ticket resale site Twickets. Here’s everything you need to know about it - and how you could use it to get an Oasis ticket for Murrayfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Twickets?

Put simply, Twickets is a site where people who can no longer go to concerts can sell their tickets to fellow fans. It may sound like any number of resale sites like StubHub, but the difference is that they can only be sold for their original cover price or lower. This means that there are no ticket touts on Twickets, just people who want their tickets to go to genuine fans without making a penny in profit. The world’s not such a bad place after all!

Can I trust Twickets?

There’s always potential for people to abuse any system, but Twickets is a genuine company that has had many happy customers over the years and it known to be reliable by regular concert-goers. Twickets actively monitor sellers making it less likely that scammers will be able to use the platform for nefarious means.

How do Twickets make money?

It goes without saying that the folk who run Twickets aren’t doing it for the goodness of their own heart. They charge a 10-15 per cent booking fee so they can run the platform and make a profit.

What happens if I don’t get my ticket - or if it’s a fake?

If anything goes wrong with your Twickets tickets then PayPal's Buyer Protection will swiftly reimburse you for the full amount you paid. You may not be able to get into your dream gig, but at least you won’t be out of pocket - less than can be said for the shady world of ticket reselling on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I give myself the best chance of getting an Oasis ticket on Twickets?

Twickets offers an alert service which will instantly let you know if tickets become available for a certain concert - you just have to set it up.

To do so, go to the website, set up an account, search for ‘Oasis Murrayfield tickets’ and simply click on the ‘set up an alert’ button.

As soon as a ticket becomes an available you’ll get an email with a link to it. Click on that link and if you’re the first person to do so, you’ll bag the ticket.

How do I receive tickets I buy on Twickets?