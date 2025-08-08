Fans from Dumfries to Canada descended on Edinburgh to catch the Gallagher brothers on stage for the first Oasis reunion concert in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh was awash with bucket hats and ‘90s-style adidas jerseys on Friday as tens of thousands of Oasis fans flocked to Murrayfield for the first of the Mancunian band’s sold-out reunion gigs.

The build-up started early as punters made a day of it in the city. Bars and pubs were full, while huge queues were seen outside the Oasis pop-up shop on George Street. The outlet had opened on Monday, with fans trying to get their hands on the official reunion tour merchandise.

Hayley, Kirsty, Scott and Daniel were told they were number 800 in the virtual queue to enter the merch pop up on George Street on Friday afternoon | The Scotsman

Concert goers travelled from across Scotland - and some from even further afield.

One group said they were such big fans, they had taken the trip to Scotland’s capital all the way from Canada to see the brothers on stage.

“It still feels totally surreal that we’re going to see them,” said Ryan, as he enjoyed a pint at an outdoor bar on George Street.

He got an Oasis tattoo just last week, while one of his friends had been making a scrapbook to mark the occasion.

Ryan and his friends travelled from Canada to Edinburgh for the show | Rachel Fergusson

“At first, I was like ‘this is too stupid’,” he said.

“And then I slept on it for a month and was like ‘I actually really want it’. “I wanted it to commemorate the day and immortalise them.”

Outside Murrayfield, Louise Maddison, from Manchester, said she had been waiting for this moment for 30 years.

Louise Maddison, who travelled from Manchester for the Oasis gig. | Rachel Fergusson

“I’ve been a super-fan since I was 13,” she said. “Back then, I was too young to see them live.”

She said she could not believe it when it was announced Liam and Noel Gallagher were getting back together.

“I have all of their seven inches from back in the ‘90s, all limited editions,” she said. “They’d probably sell now for over £100.”

As a first-album loyalist, Ms Maddison said she could not wait to hear Cigarettes & Alcohol and Supersonic. “You can forget the rest,” she said.

There is a huge crowd-control operation underway, with extra train staff and public transport being put on for the duration of the shows.

Extra ScotRail staff - kitted out for the occasion in special bucket hats - were on hand early at Haymarket station, guiding fans to buses and trams headed to the stadium.

ScotRail staff sporting special bucket hats at Haymarket station | Rachel Fergusson

Pamela Young, area manager at ScotRail, shared advice to fans flocking to Murrayfield for the shows.

“We’re encouraging people to travel as early as possible to the gig, and not leave it last minute, as that’s when they might struggle to get a train,” she said.

“Make sure you buy a train ticket beforehand, so you don’t get held up trying to get through the barriers.”

While public transport is available, she said fans were being reminded that Haymarket station is just a 20-minute walk from the stadium.

Extra late-night train services have been announced by ScotRail to key destinations, including Glasgow Queen Street, Dundee, Perth, and Dunblane, to assist concert goers heading back from the gigs.

Exact times have not been announced in advance, which ScotRail said earlier this week was common during large-scale events. A queuing system is running at Haymarket station, where screens will show customers the next train times.

“We are encouraging people to leave as soon as the gig finishes. - they can get the tram to the station or walk,” said Ms Young.

“We will have numerous staff in place both inside and outside, to help people through the queue system.”

In the hours before gates opened, groups of fans gathered on the green outside the stadium to soak up the atmosphere.

One couple, Christine and Robert Small from Edinburgh’s New Town, had walked down early to people watch as crowds arrived.

Christine is a big Noel Gallagher fan | Rachel Fergusson

“It’s been hilarious watching people,” said Mrs Small, a huge Noel Gallagher and Oasis fan. “But I think we are the oldest people here.”

Fans gathered early outside Murrayfield to enjoy the buzz | Getty Images

Meanwhile, next door at the Murrayfield Ice Arena, both ticket holders and non-ticket holders danced to a series of Oasis tribute bands.

Non-ticket holders were welcome to enjoy an Oasis tribute | Rachel Fergusson

The fan zone opened its doors at 2pm and hosted tribute bands such as Definitely Oasis.

Similar events have popped up across the city for the weekend, including a similar tribute concert at Fort Kinnaird and an Oasis sing-off competition at a food and drinks venue in Stockbridge.