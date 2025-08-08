Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

With Oasis set to play the first of three concerts in Edinburgh tonight, fans who missed out may be wondering if there’s any chance of last-minute tickets available.

With shows on August 8,9 and 12, there are three chances to purchase tickets to see Oasis at Murrayfield, whether that is through verified resale on sites such as Ticketmaster or third part resellers such as Viagogo or Twickets.

Here is what you need to know if you’re trying to buy last-minute Oasis Edinburgh tickets.

Can I still buy official Oasis Edinburgh tickets?

Oasis tickets very quickly sold out when they went on sale last year, with thousands of fans left disappointed.

However, earlier this year a number of “production tickets” were released to select fans. Made available to Oasismynet members, those eligible to purchase these tickets were sent emails with codes to receive access to the production hold tickets.

Therefore the only “official” Oasis tickets on sites such as Ticketmaster will go to fans who were successful in the ballot, with a code or link required for access.

How can I get tickets for Oasis at Murrayfield?

Unfortunately, that means the majority of people hoping to buy tickets for Oasis’ Edinburgh shows will be unlucky.

That being said, there are unofficial resale sites.

There are likely to be tickets for all of Oasis’ upcoming Edinburgh shows available - if you’re willing to pay vastly inflated prices and accept the risk that the tickets could be fake.

Entrance to the gig cannot be guaranteed with tickets bought from unofficial sites, which is worth keeping in mind, especially with reports that Oasis fans have collectively lost more than £2 million through scams.

If you are desperate to see Oasis live at Murrayfield, then you could try your luck with a site such as Twickets, an “ethical” resale site.

How much are Oasis Edinburgh tickets?

When ticket went on sale in 2024, Oasis notoriously used “dynamic” pricing which saw costs skyrocket due to demand.

Before dynamic pricing kicked in, face value tickets were as follows: