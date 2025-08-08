Oasis at Murrayfield LIVE: Follow along for updates

Traffic Scotland are doing better Oasis puns than I am, which is upsetting.

However, the roads are clear this morning so far, so your travels should be safe and easy.

Please leave yourself enough time to get to Edinburgh safely if you’re coming from out of the city.

We’ll keep you updated on the state of the roads through out the morning and afternoon.

We don’t know set times yet, but here is a rough idea about when you should get to Murrayfield and when the acts will be starting.

Oh and here is another picture from Cardiff, just because it’s exciting!