Oasis at Murrayfield LIVE: Follow along for updates including traffic and travel as the iconic band return to Edinburgh
Tonight is the night. Oasis are back.
The legendary Brit Pop icons are playing their first Murrayfield show this evening, and it’s going to be electric.
Thousands of delighted fans will be heading to the stadium throughout the day, the merch stands are up and running, and extra trains have been scheduled.
Stick with us - we’ll bring you all the atmosphere, as well as any travel or traffic updates you need.
Oasis at Murrayfield LIVE: Follow along for updates
Train update news folks.
A broken down train is causing delays and disruption around Neilston this morning.
ScotRail have ticket acceptance in place with McGill’s buses.
Bus 03: Glasgow - Pollokshields East - Queens Park - Pollokshields West - Crossmyloof - Pollokshaws East - Shawlands - Pollokshaws West - Priesthill & Darnley - Nitshill - Barrhead - Neilston
Trains will now start and terminate at Whitecraigs.
ScotRail have shared this funky graphic.
If you are getting the train this evening, then this one is for you.
If you’re driving today and are hoping to park, we’ve got you covered.
Here is everything you need to know.
Traffic Scotland are doing better Oasis puns than I am, which is upsetting.
However, the roads are clear this morning so far, so your travels should be safe and easy.
Please leave yourself enough time to get to Edinburgh safely if you’re coming from out of the city.
We’ll keep you updated on the state of the roads through out the morning and afternoon.
We don’t know set times yet, but here is a rough idea about when you should get to Murrayfield and when the acts will be starting.
Oh and here is another picture from Cardiff, just because it’s exciting!
Some of the pictures from Cardiff looked pretty special...
This is what you’re in for tonight folks.
If you’re heading along, do let us know what you’re most looking forward to.
Or if you hit traffic, or your bus breaks down, get in touch.
It’s been 16 long years since the band last played the Capital...
We’re hoping they are as excited as we all are...
OK - first things first.
There are some road closures in place - obviously - for today, so if you’re driving, this is some essential information.
Good morning!
Rachel here bringing you all the fun, games, traffic and travel from Edinburgh as legendary Brit Pop band Oasis return to the Murrayfield stage.
Will I be bringing all the Oasis puns... I said maybe.
That one was bad but it is early. My next ones will be much more subtle.
We have a reporter out and about to check queues, traffic, transport and atmosphere to bring you everything you need to know.
If you’re going tonight - stick with us and we’ll get you there smoothly and in style.
And if you’re not - stick with us and we’ll make you desperately jealous that you didn’t get tickets.
Either way, let’s do this.
