Oasis at Murrayfield LIVE: Follow along for updates including traffic and travel as the iconic band return to Edinburgh

Published 8th Aug 2025, 07:37 BST
The legendary band have returned to Edinburgh.

Tonight is the night. Oasis are back.

The legendary Brit Pop icons are playing their first Murrayfield show this evening, and it’s going to be electric.

Thousands of delighted fans will be heading to the stadium throughout the day, the merch stands are up and running, and extra trains have been scheduled.

Stick with us - we’ll bring you all the atmosphere, as well as any travel or traffic updates you need.

Oasis at Murrayfield LIVE: Follow along for updates

09:21 BST

Train update news folks.

A broken down train is causing delays and disruption around Neilston this morning.

ScotRail have ticket acceptance in place with McGill’s buses.

Bus 03: Glasgow - Pollokshields East - Queens Park - Pollokshields West - Crossmyloof - Pollokshaws East - Shawlands - Pollokshaws West - Priesthill & Darnley - Nitshill - Barrhead - Neilston

Trains will now start and terminate at Whitecraigs.

09:04 BST

ScotRail have shared this funky graphic.

If you are getting the train this evening, then this one is for you.

08:27 BST

If you’re driving today and are hoping to park, we’ve got you covered.

Here is everything you need to know.

08:16 BST

Traffic Scotland are doing better Oasis puns than I am, which is upsetting.

However, the roads are clear this morning so far, so your travels should be safe and easy.

Please leave yourself enough time to get to Edinburgh safely if you’re coming from out of the city.

We’ll keep you updated on the state of the roads through out the morning and afternoon.

We don’t know set times yet, but here is a rough idea about when you should get to Murrayfield and when the acts will be starting.

Read it here.

Oh and here is another picture from Cardiff, just because it’s exciting!

Oasis perform on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 4, 2025 in Cardiff,placeholder image
Oasis perform on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 4, 2025 in Cardiff, | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
08:05 BST

Some of the pictures from Cardiff looked pretty special...

This is what you’re in for tonight folks.

If you’re heading along, do let us know what you’re most looking forward to.

Or if you hit traffic, or your bus breaks down, get in touch.

Oasis on tour in Cardiffplaceholder image
Oasis on tour in Cardiff
07:40 BST

It’s been 16 long years since the band last played the Capital...

We’re hoping they are as excited as we all are...

07:37 BST

OK - first things first.

There are some road closures in place - obviously - for today, so if you’re driving, this is some essential information.

Here are all the closures in place for tonight.

Oasis last played in Edinburgh in 2009.placeholder image
Oasis last played in Edinburgh in 2009. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS
07:35 BST

Good morning!

Rachel here bringing you all the fun, games, traffic and travel from Edinburgh as legendary Brit Pop band Oasis return to the Murrayfield stage.

Will I be bringing all the Oasis puns... I said maybe.

That one was bad but it is early. My next ones will be much more subtle.

We have a reporter out and about to check queues, traffic, transport and atmosphere to bring you everything you need to know.

If you’re going tonight - stick with us and we’ll get you there smoothly and in style.

And if you’re not - stick with us and we’ll make you desperately jealous that you didn’t get tickets.

Either way, let’s do this.

