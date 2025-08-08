Oasis in Edinburgh: Here's how to get into Murrayfield and which turnstile you should use
If you’re ready to be a rock and roll star at one of Oasis’ three Edinburgh shows, here’s what you need to know to make getting into Murrayfield as simple as possible.
Whether you are walking, driving, or hopping on public transport, before you try and get into the stadium the first thing you should do is download your ticket and check what it says.
To help control crowds across Oasis’ Edinburgh concerts, each section of the stadium has a different turnstile fans must enter through - and tickets will only be accepted at your designated turnstile.
This will be noted on your ticket but as a general guide, here’s what you need to know to get into Murrayfield for Oasis.
How to get into Murrayfield for Oasis
While you should always go by what your ticket says, Murrayfield have issued guidance on which turnstile fans should use depending on where they are seated or standing.
🟣 Purple Turnstiles
- Where: Riversdale Crescent and Roseburn Park.
- Use If: Sitting in the West Stand.
- What3Words location: ///silly.text.valid
🔵 Blue Turnstiles
- Where: Roseburn Crescent
- Use If: Sitting in the East Stand
- What3Words location: ///strut.cove.little
🟠 Orange Turnstiles
- Where: Roseburn Street
- Use If: Standing (applies to all standing)
- What3Words location: ///chips.hatch.crisis
🟢 Green Turnstiles
- Where: Roseburn Street
- Use If: Sitting in the South Stand
- What3Words location: ///rats.rust.pace
What time do doors open for Oasis in Edinburgh?
Doors will open at 5pm for Oasis’ Murrayfield concerts.
Fans will be able to enter the stadium from this point, though anticipate large queues around the venue - particularly for those who will be standing.
The Britpop icons will have two support acts, Cast and Richard Ashcroft, with full set times available here.
