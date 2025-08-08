Oasis in Edinburgh: Here's how to get into Murrayfield and which turnstile you should use

Here is where you need to go to get into Murrayfield for Oasis’ Edinburgh shows. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Whether you are sitting or standing, here is your guide to getting into Murrayfield for Oasis’ Edinburgh concerts.

If you’re ready to be a rock and roll star at one of Oasis’ three Edinburgh shows, here’s what you need to know to make getting into Murrayfield as simple as possible.

Whether you are walking, driving, or hopping on public transport, before you try and get into the stadium the first thing you should do is download your ticket and check what it says.

To help control crowds across Oasis’ Edinburgh concerts, each section of the stadium has a different turnstile fans must enter through - and tickets will only be accepted at your designated turnstile.

This will be noted on your ticket but as a general guide, here’s what you need to know to get into Murrayfield for Oasis.

How to get into Murrayfield for Oasis

While you should always go by what your ticket says, Murrayfield have issued guidance on which turnstile fans should use depending on where they are seated or standing.

🟣 Purple Turnstiles

Where : Riversdale Crescent and Roseburn Park.

: Riversdale Crescent and Roseburn Park. Use If : Sitting in the West Stand.

: Sitting in the West Stand. What3Words location: ///silly.text.valid

🔵 Blue Turnstiles

Where : Roseburn Crescent

: Roseburn Crescent Use If : Sitting in the East Stand

: Sitting in the East Stand What3Words location: ///strut.cove.little

🟠 Orange Turnstiles

Where : Roseburn Street

: Roseburn Street Use If : Standing (applies to all standing)

: Standing (applies to all standing) What3Words location: ///chips.hatch.crisis

🟢 Green Turnstiles

Where : Roseburn Street

: Roseburn Street Use If : Sitting in the South Stand

: Sitting in the South Stand What3Words location: ///rats.rust.pace

What time do doors open for Oasis in Edinburgh?

Doors will open at 5pm for Oasis’ Murrayfield concerts.

Fans will be able to enter the stadium from this point, though anticipate large queues around the venue - particularly for those who will be standing.