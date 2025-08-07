Oasis merch in Edinburgh 2025: Where and how to buy official Oasis merchandise for Edinburgh Murrayfield shows
The countdown is well and truly until the Gallagher brothers hit Edinburgh for three huge shows at Murrayfield Stadium.
Preparation is underway to welcome the iconic Manchester duo with extra trains and road closures announced, and venues across the city gearing up to host a variety of Oasis-themed festivities.
As fans get kitted out for the big reunion, we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about buying official (and unofficial) merch ahead of the shows.
Where can I buy official merch?
There is an official Oasis Live ’25 merch stand at Murrayfield, stocking city specific items, touring adidas lines, a dated touring collection and other flagship exclusives.
The stand is open on non-show days, August 7 and 11, between 10am and 8pm. On Oasis show days, the stand will also be open 10am and 1pm.
There is also an official Oasis pop-up on George Street in Edinburgh city centre, which opened on Monday.
Walk-ins are welcome but the store is advising customers to book a slot - which you can do here.
If you can’t visit the store in person, you can also order online.
What’s on sale?
The official Oasis Live ‘25 collection includes everything from t-shirts, hoodies and jackets - including the exclusive adidas x Oasis line - to keyrings, posters and shot glasses.
There are graphic t-shirts inspired by the band’s album and single artwork, such as Definitely Maybe, Don’t look back in anger, (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, Wonderwall, Supersonic and plenty more.
Special tour editions of the band’s records are also on sale.
Here’s what you can expect price-wise:
- T-shits: £20-£50
- Hoodies - £35-£75
- Album posters - £10
- Tote bags - £20
- Adidas x Oasis bucket hat - £40
- Adidas 3 Stripes T-Shirt - £45
What about unofficial merch?
If you want to skip the queues for official merch, there’s plenty of high street shops which have released special stock for the occasion.
M&S, Abercrombie & Fitch, River Island, Urban Outfitters and H&M - and others - are stocking Oasis tees and other items during the reunion tour.
