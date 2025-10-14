Tickets go on sale on Friday 17 at 9am.

The Edinburgh-born singer Callum Beattie has been announced as the second headliner at a series of outdoor gigs as Edinburgh Castle next summer.

The Salamander Street singer - who is set to perform the biggest show of his life at the OVO Hydro next month- will play at the iconic venue in the capital on Friday July 10.

The band Snow Patrol, also announced as headliners, are set to preform on Saturday July 18.

Mr Beattie grew up in Musselburgh, East Lothian and is known for his heartfelt lyrics and blend of indie rock and pop influences.

He brought his Musselburgh childhood to life in the short film accompanying his current single Two Pretenders, even rebuilding his old bedroom for the shoot.

He went playing to no-one in local pubs in East Lothian to hitting London and meeting his manager.

The artist’s his debut album People Like Us was released in May 2020. His second album Vandals was released in February 2023.

His next album, INDI, is set to be released on January 23, while his new single Birthday will be released on October 17.

Of the Edinburgh Castle gig, the star said: “This is a dream come true. More really because it’s a dream I didn’t really dare to have.

“Being a wee boy and then growing up trying to make my way in music, just find a way to make a living from it, of course I’d have these silly ideas of maybe being a star one day.

“To play the Castle though was barely something that even in those daydreams didn’t seem possible.

“Being able to afford a ticket to see somebody play it was a stretch. So this is wild.”

He added: “I don’t know what I have done to deserve all this and all the love from fans, but I love it and I can’t thank you all enough.

“See you at the Castle! It doesn’t seem real to say that even now.”

