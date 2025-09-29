TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when Radiohead , Kasabian and Biffy Clyro topped the bill.

It was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park , bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.

Since then the likes of Queen, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Pulp have graced the stage - with local heroes Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon cutting their teeth on the smaller stages.

This year saw 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol headline, but no dates have yet been revealed for the 2026 event, although the event website does say: “See you at TRNSMT 2026”.

It’s led to specualtion about the future of the event, and even rumours that T in the Park could return in its place at an as-yet-unspecified location.

If it does return - with the dates expected to be July 10-12 - then speculation is growing as to who could headline.

Here are 13 rumoured names for 2026.

1 . Lewis Capaldi 'Scotland's Beyonce' and Glasgow's favourite son Lewis Capaldi's incredible rise to fame has been accompamied by a series of amazing performances at TRNSMT in 2019, 2020, and 2022, that latter of which saw him close out the festival's main stage. His ongoing triumphant comeback, which included two recent sold out dates at Glasgow's OVO Hydro, could see him make a return to one of his favourite places in the world in 2026.

2 . Charli XCX You'd be forgiven for thinking that Charli XCX had headlined this year's Glastonbury given the wall-to-wall coverage when, in fact, she closed the Other Stage while Neil Young played the Pyramid. She proved what a fearsome live prospect she is, and would be a popular choice to make 2026 a Brat TRNSMT.

3 . The Cure The Cure have already been announced as headliners for Barcelona's Primavera Sounds music festival so will clearly be on the festival trail next year. Robert Smith clearly had fun guesting with Olivia Rodrigo at this year's Glastonbury and his band would be a popular choice for TRNSMT. The band last played Glasgow in 2022 when they played a hit-packed set at the OVO Hydro.