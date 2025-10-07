Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol performed during TRNSMT 2025. | PA

Snow Patrol will perform at Edinburgh Castle in 2026, with support from Katie Gregson-MacLeod.

Snow Patrol have announced a show at Edinburgh Castle for next year.

Part of a series of outdoor gigs, the band - who headlined TRNSMT Festival earlier this year - will perform at the historic venue on Saturday, July 18 2026.

It follows the release of their sixth studio album The Forest Is The Path last September.

If you would like to see Snow Patrol in Edinburgh, here is everything you need to know about tickets - including presales and how much tickets will cost.

Snow Patrol UK and Ireland dates: When will group play Edinburgh Castle?

Snow Patrol will kick off their 2026 tour in Port Talbot next May, with dates lined up for cities including Dublin, Liverpool, and London.

Their gig in Edinburgh will mark the penultimate show of their tour, before they headline Splendour Festival.

Here are all of Snow Patrol’s upcoming UK and Ireland shows:

Sunday, May 31 2026 - Dublin St Annes Park

Saturday, June 20 2026 - Brandon Thetford Forest

Sunday, June 21 2026 - Liverpool Pier Head

Friday, July 03 2026 - London Crystal Palace Park

Thursday, July 16 2026 - Ludlow Castle

Saturday, July 18 2026 - Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

Sunday, July 19 2026 - Nottingham Wollaton Park

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Snow Patrol’s upcoming tour dates will begin at 9am on Friday, October 10 via sites including Ticketmaster, Gigantic and See Tickets.

Make sure to register for an account with your preferred ticket site ahead of time, and that you are somewhere with a stable internet connection.

Additional advice for purchasing tickets includes using just one device and browser tab, and ensuring that any VPNs are turned off.

The band delighted fans on the last day of TRNSMT 2025. | PA

Snow Patrol presale

There are several Snow Patrol presales, if you would like to secure tickets before general sale begins.

The first is through the band, and can be accessed by those signed up for the Snow Patrol mailing list. This presale will begin at 9am on Wednesday, October 8.

This appears to be the only presale that will work across all tour dates, including Edinburgh.

For other shows on their 2026 UK tour, there will also be O2 Priority, Live Nation, Spotify and Ticketmaster presale.

How much are Snow Patrol tickets?

Snow Patrol ticket prices will range from £71.50 at the cheapest to £93.50 at the most expensive, for their upcoming Edinburgh Castle concert.

Standing tickets will cost £71.50, with seated tickets costing £71.50, £82.50 or £93.50 (including fees). At face value, these tickets are £65, £75, or £85.

Prices for Snow Patrol are likely to vary from venue to venue, based on everything from ticket type to fees.

Snow Patrol VIP

There will also be a number of Snow Patrol VIP tickets available for their Edinburgh Castle concert through Seat Unique.

These will be priced from £175 per person to £399 per person, with further information available through Seat Unique.

Who will support Snow Patrol in Edinburgh?

Inverness singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod will be Snow Patrol’s support act in Edinburgh.

Katie Gregson-MacLeod | Kris Kesiak

Gregson-MacLeod shot to prominence after a clip of her song Complex went viral on social media, which led to her getting a record deal with Columbia Records.