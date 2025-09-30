It may only be autumn, but thoughts are turning to next year’s music festivals - with the Isle of Wight Festival the latest to announce its lineup, with Lewis Capaldi, The Cure and Calvin Harris headlining.
The next few weeks will see others follow suit and one of the most eagerly-anticipated - particularly with Glastonbury having a fallow year in 2026 - is the Latitude Festival.
The family -friendly event is known for its relaxed and convivial atmosphere and its lineup of standup comedy running alongside musical acts.
The festival was first held in its Suffolk home of Henham Park in 2006 when Snow Patrol, Mogwai and Anthony and the Johnsons headlined.
That means that this year it’ll be celebrating its 20th birthday, and fans are hoping for some big names to enjoy the party with them.
Here are 11 rumoured headliners for 2026.
1. The xx
It's been nearly a decade since The xx released their last album 'I See You' and played live. Since then they have been on haitus with various solo projects (often featuring each other) but have reportedly been working on a new album, recently performed on stage together at the LIDO Festival in London as part of Jamie xx's headline set, and have been confirmed for both Coachella and Primavera 2026. They are clearly taking festival bookings and so Latitude could be the perfect fit. | Getty Images
2. Lewis Capaldi
'Scotland's Beyonce' and Glasgow's favourite son, Lewis Capaldi has been absent from festivals in the last couple of years due to his much-publicised health issues. He delighted crowds with a secret set at Glastonbury this year, has played a string of sold out arena gigs, and has already been confirmed for this year's Isle of Wight festival. We reckon this could be the year that Lewis plays every festival he can find - including Latitude. | Getty Images
3. Mumford & Sons
Folk behemoths Mumford & Sons are playing a series of areba gigs toward the end of this year in support of new studio album 'Rushmere'. They're a band that works well in a festival setting though, so don't bet on them not returning to the circuit in the summer, with Latitude a particularly good fit for their brand of music. | Getty Images for The Recording A
4. Florence and the Machine
Florence and the Machine have a new album out soon, 'Everybody Scream', and a European tour announced. They have a run of UK area gigs in February but will surely be ready for some outdoor concerts come the summer, with Latitude one of the top-tier English options. | Getty Images for Florence + the