1 . The xx

It's been nearly a decade since The xx released their last album 'I See You' and played live. Since then they have been on haitus with various solo projects (often featuring each other) but have reportedly been working on a new album, recently performed on stage together at the LIDO Festival in London as part of Jamie xx's headline set, and have been confirmed for both Coachella and Primavera 2026. They are clearly taking festival bookings and so Latitude could be the perfect fit. | Getty Images