Callum Beattie Glasgow presales and prices: How to get tickets to the singer's Hydro gig
Scottish singer and songwriter Callum Beattie is coming to the Glasgow OVO Hydro.
The Salamander Street singer will be performing the biggest gig of his life so far this November, and will be headlining, the gig that also promises “special guests.”
When is Callum Beattie playing Glasgow?
The gig at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow will be on Saturday, November 22 2025.
Doors open at 6.30.
Are there any age restrictions at the Callum Beattie concert?
Yes. For a seated ticket under 14s need to be accompanied by an adult who is over 18 years old.
Standing tickets are over 14s only, and anyone under the age of 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult who is over the age of 18.
When do tickets for the Callum Beattie Hydro gig go on sale?
Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 28th.
The tickets are priced between £39.40 and $45.10. There is a ticket limit of six per person.
Presale tickets are available today, February 26th, for for OVO Live members here.
