JADE is set to perform in front of a sold out crowd in Glasgow this evening.

The former Little Mix member will take to the stage at the O2 Academy tonight (Monday, October 13), during her first solo headline show in Scotland.

It won’t be her first performance in the country this year, however, as the English star played TRSNMT Festival in July and supported Chappell Roan during her sold out Edinburgh Summer Sessions in August.

Here is everything you need to now about JADE’s Glasgow show - including stage times, setlist, support and more.

Who will support JADE in Glasgow?

JADE will be joined by DJ Adam Theo across all of her UK and Ireland tour dates.

When the news was announced in September, the DJ wrote: “I am so, so, SO excited to say that I’ll be supporting mine and everyone’s fav pop girlie [Jade Thirwall] on her UK and Ireland tour.”

JADE O2 Academy Glasgow stage times

For JADE’s show at the O2 Academy Glasgow this evening, doors will open at 7pm.

Organisers haven’t shared any further stage times, but looking at previous tour dates it looks as though JADE will arrive on stage at around 8.45pm - though this hasn’t been confirmed and is subject to change.

JADE setlist

So far across her UK and Ireland tour, JADE has performed an almost identical setlist during each show.

There may be some variation, but you can reasonably expect to hear the following songs from JADE during her show at the O2 Academy Glasgow tonight:

FUFN (Fuck You for Now)

Headache

Before You Break My Heart

Unconditional

Fantasy

Self Saboteur

Lip Service

Plastic Box

Glitch

Frozen (Madonna cover)

Natural At Disaster

Midnight Cowboy

Wasabi (Little Mix song)

gossip

IT girl

Encore

Silent Disco

Angel of My Dreams

Are there still tickets left?

Unfortunately for anyone trying to get a last minute ticket for her Glasgow show, JADE has completely sold out the 2,550 capacity O2 Academy.

Are there any restrictions?

Yes, for JADE’s Glasgow gig only children older than 8 will be allowed inside. Anyone who is under 16 must be joined by an adult over 18, with standing only permitted for those over the age of 14.

In addition, because the venue follows the Challenge 25 Policy those looking to purchase alcohol who are under 25 must provide valid ID.