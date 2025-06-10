Calum Beattie to return to Tiree Music Festival stage where he was 'emerging talent' six years ago

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

Arts and culture correspondent

Comment
Published 10th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
The Tiree Music Festival will take place in July across three days.

Singer songwriter Callum Beattie is set to return to the island music festival where he first made his name as “emerging talent”.

Edinburgh-born Mr Beattie will perform at the Tiree Music Festival (TMF) – six years after his first performance on the festival’s platform for emerging talent, the Elevate Stage. The singer has described the location as one of his “favourite places on Earth”.

Mr Beattie is the final headliner to be announced for this year’s Inner Hebridean festival.

He said: “Tiree is one of my favourite places on earth and it’s the only Scottish festival we are playing this year, before our Hydro show in November. I love it there – great music and great people.”

The Elevate Stage will welcome up-and-coming talent in pop, indie, folk and trad to play across three days.

Singer songwriter Callum Beattie.Singer songwriter Callum Beattie.
Singer songwriter Callum Beattie.

Much-loved folk supergroup Mànran will also take to the Big Top on Sunday in their first visit to Tiree in six years, alongside the Scott Wood Band.

Daniel Gillespie, artistic director for Tiree Music Festival, said: “Callum Beattie is the perfect example of why it’s so important to invest in and showcase home-grown talent.

“TMF is all about providing a platform for independent artists who capture the hearts and imaginations of our audiences and we know how beloved Callum is among Tiree audiences, having risen to incredible heights since his first visit to the island.”

Acts already announced for TMF’s 13th edition include award-winning songbird Julie Fowlis, Tiree legends Skerryvore, Celtic rockers Skipinnish, folk fusion duo The Laurettes and singer songwriter Kirsteen Harvey.

TMF 2025 takes place on the Isle of Tiree between Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13. A very small number of remaining tickets are available here, with foot passenger ferry spaces only available via CalMac.

