The temporary bans in areas of the city run till November 9.

Temporary bans on the use of fireworks have come into force in nine areas of Edinburgh in an effort to minimise violence and disruption over the Bonfire Night period.

The use of bans, known as firework control zones (FCZs), have been expanded by Edinburgh City Council after disorder around Bonfire Night in previous years. The zones can also be used in areas where it is important to protect animals and wildlife.

Where are fireworks being banned in Edinburgh this year?

There are nine areas in Edinburgh where bans are in place for the Bonfire Night period. These are:

Balerno

Calton Hill

Corstorphine

Gracemount

Longstone

Moredun

Niddrie

Seafield

Sighthill

How long are fireworks being banned for?

The ban runs from October 31 to November 9.

What does the ban actually mean?

Firework control zones mean it is illegal to set off fireworks, even on private property, in areas where a zone is in place.

Zones where the use of fireworks is banned came into force on Friday | SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Are there any exceptions?

According to the Edinburgh Council website, exceptions within an FCZ include public firework displays, subject to certain requirements, and grade F1 fireworks like sparklers.

What will happen if I set off a firework illegally in a FZC?

Once an FCZ has been agreed, Police Scotland will enforce any offences under the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022.

The maximum penalty is a £5,000 fine or up to a six month custodial sentence.

Why are the bans being introduced?

Fireworks control zones can be considered in areas where there is concern about the misuse of fireworks, environmental protection, animal welfare and the impact on vulnerable communities.

The Corstorphine ban is aimed at reducing the impact on animals at Edinburgh Zoo.

Three-month-old red panda Roxie died at Edinburgh Zoo on Bonfire Night in 2024. It prompted zoo owners to call for tighter restrictions on firework use, including a ban on sales to the public, due to the fear and distress they can cause animals.

There were calls for tighter restrictions on fireworks after a baby red panda at Edinburgh Zoo died on Bonfire Night in 2024 | RZSS

The Longstone ban is also targeted at reducing harms to animals and ‘vulnerable communities’, while the other three zones are meant to reduce general fireworks misuse.

Last week, Police Scotland launched Operation Moonbeam, the force’s annual public order response to violence and disorder over the Bonfire Night period.

In 2023, fireworks and petrol bombs were thrown at police in a clash involving a crowd of young people in the Niddrie area of the city. Last year, youth disorder was also recorded in Sighthill and Moredun.

Police officers are targeted with fireworks in Niddrie, Edinburgh, during chaotic scenes on Bonfire Night in 2023

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said: “I want to make it clear our pursuit of offenders for any crimes this year will be equally unrelenting. If you choose to create fear in your community, and if you choose to attack those who are deployed to keep people safe, you will face justice.

“We will use all available technology, resources and policing tactics at our disposal to keep our people safe while they, in turn, work with other emergency service partners to protect the public from harm.

More than 60 people have been reported for their involvement in fireworks offences over the Bonfire Night period last year. Police said officers, as well as firefighters, bus drivers and residents, were subject to “unacceptable levels” of violence.

What are the other rules and guidance around fireworks?

You must be over 18 to have, buy or set off ‘adult’ fireworks. You can only use these in a private place like your garden.

Adult fireworks are category two and three fireworks and include things like rockets and Roman candles. They do not include sparklers and party poppers.

It is illegal to set fireworks off before 6pm and after 11pm. However, this extends to midnight on November 5 and 1am on Hogmanay, Chinese New Year and Diwali.

There is an exception for organised public firework displays and professionally organised displays which can take place from 7am on these dates.

It is also against the law to have adult fireworks or pyrotechnics like flares in a public place, including the street, parks, and roads, without a reasonable excuse.