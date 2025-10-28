Endangered animals at Edinburgh Zoo under threat due to 'endless' Brexit red tape

UK government ministers are being told they must act ‘without delay’

The existence of some endangered animals at Edinburgh Zoo is under threat because of “endless” Brexit paperwork, a MP has claimed.

UK government ministers are now being told to act “without delay” to remove the bureaucratic barriers preventing endangered animals being transferred to and from the Scottish capital’s zoo. This follows months of stalled transfers of rare species such as red pandas, lemurs and amphibians.

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has now written to the UK Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), saying the delays could cost some species their chance of survival.

She said: “Endless delays are threatening the existence of certain species. It is not good enough - Defra must act now. Without urgent action, we risk undoing years of conservation work and shutting the UK out of global breeding efforts.”

In her letter to Baroness Hayman, Ms Jardine said the zoo “fully supports robust biosecurity measures”. But she said the post-Brexit system had “created a situation that is now practically impossible for accredited institutions to navigate”.

One example is the legislation brought in last year to control the spread of bluetongue virus, which can affect sheep, cattle and other ruminants. The legislation requires some hoofed animals to spend 30 days in a “vector protected” facility, but the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which runs Edinburgh Zoo, says this is not practical for large animals.

Ms Jardine said restrictions such as this had left the zoo unable to plan or meet conservation commitments.

She said: “Edinburgh Zoo’s successful transfer of its male Indian one-horned rhino Qabid to The Netherlands has been followed by significant uncertainty over the arrival of two replacements from Ireland and Hungary.

“This delay jeopardises not only the Zoo’s conservation breeding programme for a vulnerable species, but also the wider European collaboration under the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

“One practical solution could be a vaccination arrangement for zoos and other confined establishments. This would uphold necessary disease controls, while allowing responsible institutions to continue their essential work in species conservation and research.”

