Why fireworks laws must change after death of Roxie the red panda cub

Fireworks cause huge distress to many animals and around 2,000 people visit A&E departments with firework-related injuries every year

When Edinburgh Zoo told me what had happened to the baby red panda whose birth we had all recently welcomed, my stomach dropped. It was heartbreaking.

What terror she must have felt. Alone in the dark bombarded by loud noises she could not have understood and with no comfort. I thought then about the other animals, not just in Edinburgh Zoo but across the country.

My own dog had paced the floor, barking for hours, running in from the garden terrified when the first of what seemed like hundreds of fireworks began going off.

Awe-inspiring displays

Even worse, I thought about the accident and emergency departments who would deal with burns, or the elderly who would worry that some kid, with nothing else to do, would think it funny to put a firework through their letter box. What regulations we have in place seem ineffective in discouraging anti-social behaviour.

I had never felt strongly that fireworks should be completely outlawed. As a child, I loved bonfire night and, as the parents of young children, our group of friends loved the annual firework display with hot drinks and snacks organised by the school.

Fireworks displays can be beautiful, but they also terrify some animals to death (Picture: Lam Yik Fei) | Getty Images

Hogmanay is now defined by the awe-inspiring firework displays from Sidney to New York, as they mark their respective midnights. Edinburgh, of course, is always a highlight.

I have always believed that the availability of fireworks for those spectacular, organised public displays was not just acceptable but a valuable expression of public celebrations. Now I am not so sure.

Animals being put down

Perhaps the time has come to question our attitude to fireworks. We need to think about how we prevent celebrations descending into anti-social nuisance. I know at least a million people agree with me. They have signed a petition saying they want something done and it's time we listened.

We know from official figures that around 2,000 people visit A&E departments with firework-related injuries every year. Many of them are severe burns which require long-term treatment.

And sadly Roxie the red panda cub is not the only animal casualty. The Kennel Club says that around 80 per cent of dog owners notice their pets shivering, barking excessively, hiding, howling and crying all as a result of stress caused by fireworks. The British Veterinary Association says some animals suffer such terror they have to be put down.

Endangered species

It may seem unusual to some people that the death of one baby red panda in the zoo should cause such outrage. Perhaps it is the irony of an endangered species, legally protected across Asia, being carefully looked after and bred by one of the world’s most respected zoological societies, and yet utterly defenceless against fireworks. Or perhaps it’s the innocence of a tiny, orphaned creature that tugs at our heart strings.

But whatever the reason, it’s time that the UK Government paid attention to the million people who have signed that petition. We have to find a way of preventing the damage that is done every November.

Edinburgh Zoo has suggested that silent fireworks may be the solution, others want an outright ban or specially controlled areas. Whatever the solution, we have to find it, and quickly, or accept that fireworks and their displays are consigned to the past.