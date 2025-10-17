It's fireworks season in Scotland - with both Diwali and Bonfire Night coming up. | Canva/Getty Images

Expect to hear plenty of pops, whizzes and bangs in the coming weeks, as Scotland’s skies are lit up by fireworks.

The next few weeks will see two events traditionally marked with the setting off of fireworks take place in Scotland.

First up is Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, on Monday, October 20, followed by Bonfire Night on November 5 - when British people traditionally light fireworks and bonfires to mark the date of Guy Fawkes’ failed plot to blow up the House of Lords in 1605.

Organised fireworks displays can be fun events for all ages but in recent years there has been increasing issues with antisocial behaviour in Scotland, as people set off pyrotechnics in public areas causing safety risks.

Meanwhile the loud noises caused by fireworks can often make pets anxious.

It’s led to calls for a complete ban on the sale of fireworks in Scotland, but the Scottish Govenment has stopped short of that, instead giving local authorities new powers to crack down on problems.

Here’s everything you need to know about the current laws regarding fireworks in Scotland.

What’s the legal age limit to buy fireworks?

You must be over the age of 18 to buy category 2 and 3 fireworks (so-called ‘adult’ fireworks) which includes pretty much anything you’d see at a fireworks display, including flares, rocket and Roman Candles.

Category 1 fireworks include the likes of party poppers and sparklers, where sales are limited to those over the age of 16.

What is the punishment for selling fireworks to under-18s?

Those found guilty of selling fireworks to a person under the age of 18 are liable to a fine of up to £5,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

Where can you set off fireworks?

It is against the law to set off ‘adult fireworks’ in public places, including on streets, parks and pavements. Private fireworks displays should only be held in private gardens?

At sport and music events it is also illegal to use category 1 fireworks.

When can you set off fireworks?

Adult fireworks can only be legally set off in private places between 6-11pm.

There are four exceptions to this, with the cut off time lengthening to midnight on Bonfire Night and 1am on New Year’s Day, the night of Chinese New Year, and Diwali.

Public firework displays and professionally organised displays which can take place from 7am on these four dates.

What is the punishment for breaking the law on setting off fireworks?

Setting off fireworks illegally also carries a sentence of a fine of up to £5,000, 6 months in prison, or both.

What are Firework Control Zones?

In 2022 the Scottish government gave local authorities the power to designate ‘Firework Control Zones’ (FCZs) - spurred into action following a Halloween riot in Dundee involving pyrotechnics.

It makes setting off any firework in the designated area a criminal offence, unless it is part of a licensed public display.

The Scottish government said establishing FCZs was a "key milestone in the journey towards a cultural change in Scotland's relationship with fireworks".

Thusfar, FCZs are only being used for Bonfire Night and are not in place for the other three nights of the year when fireworks are traditionally set off - Diwali, Chinese New Year and Hogmanay.

What Fireworks Control Zones are in place this Bonfire Night in Scotland?

Edinburgh City Council became the first to ban fireworks in certain areas last year - creating FCZs in Niddrie, Balerno, Seafield and Calton Hill.

In 2025 the scheme has been expanded to include nine areas - with bans in place in Balerno, Calton Hill, Corstorphine, Gracemount, Longstone, Moredun, Niddrie, Seafield, and Sighthill.

Following a failed attempt to establish a FCZ in Pollokshields last year, Glasgow has now joined the scheme. There will be FCZs in place in Pollokshields, Govanhill, and Broomhouse this year. You can check which exact areas are covered here.

Glasgow City Council also considered another eight FCZs - in Crossmyloof, North Kelvin, Yoker, Ibrox, Drumchapel, Robroyston, Gartcraig and Woodland Park - but decided not to proceed.

In both cities the FCZs will run from November 1-10.