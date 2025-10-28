Many dogs react badly to the sound of fireworks. | Canva/Getty Images

These tips should hopefully minimise the impact of the noisiest night of the year on your four-legged friends.

As Bonfire Night approaches, many dogs across the UK will experience one of their most stressful times of the year.

The sudden bangs, bright flashes and lingering smells of fireworks can cause panic, trembling and even long-term fear.

However, with the right preparation, owners can make a huge difference to how their dogs cope.

Dog experts from Dog Friendly Retreats are encouraging owners to start preparation for firework season now, introducing small daily habits that build comfort, trust and calm before fireworks begin.

Gradual sound exposure, routine, scent-based calm and safe spaces can all play a part in helping dogs feel secure when the night arrives.

Josh Williams, Founder of Dog Friendly Retreats, explained: “Bonfire Night can be overwhelming for dogs, but preparation makes all the difference,” says “By starting early, with gentle sound training, a calm routine and a safe space, owners can help their pets feel far more relaxed when the fireworks begin. For dogs who really struggle, a vet can offer extra support to keep them comfortable and safe.”

Here’s what you can do to help reduce stress.

Sound Desensitisation Sessions

Getting dogs used to the sounds of fireworks gradually can make them far less reactive when the real thing happens. The goal is not to eliminate fear overnight, but to build familiarity through repetition and positive association.

Try this:

Begin by playing fireworks sounds at a low volume during normal activities like mealtimes.

Keep your tone and body language calm and casual.

Over several weeks, slowly increase the volume, but stop if your dog shows signs of distress.

Always pair the sounds with something enjoyable such as treats or playtime.

Create a safe space

A safe space gives dogs somewhere to retreat when they feel anxious. It should be warm, quiet and familiar. The earlier you introduce it, the more your dog will associate it with comfort and security.

Set up your dog’s den:

Choose a room away from windows or doors.

Line the space with blankets, soft bedding and their favourite toys.

Add an item of clothing that smells like you.

Practice encouraging your dog to rest there for naps or downtime before Bonfire Night.

Scent-based calm

Scent is one of a dog’s strongest senses, and certain smells can promote relaxation. When used regularly, these scents help dogs build positive associations with calmness.

To introduce scent-based relaxation:

Use dog-safe calming sprays or diffusers containing lavender, chamomile or valerian.

Apply scents during quiet times, gentle grooming or massage.

Avoid introducing new scents for the first time on Bonfire Night itself.

Noise-reward games

Turning noise into a cue for fun or reward teaches dogs that fireworks don’t always predict danger. This can reduce startle responses over time.

Build positive associations:

Play short bursts of firework sounds, then immediately reward your dog with praise or treats.

Keep the atmosphere light and playful.

Repeat frequently in the weeks leading up to Bonfire Night.

Practice an evening routine

Predictability helps dogs feel secure. By practising a calm evening routine in advance, owners can help reduce the element of surprise when the fireworks begin.

Try implementing a “Bonfire Night routine”:

Close curtains or blinds before dark to muffle sounds and block flashes.

Play steady background noise such as the TV or a playlist of calm music.

Encourage calm play or enrichment, such as snuffle mats or lick mats, after dinner.

Stick to familiar feeding and walking times.

Confidence-Building Games

A confident, well-stimulated dog is more resilient to stress. Gentle mental and physical challenges help strengthen your dog’s sense of security.

Simple daily confidence boosters:

Hide treats around the house or garden and let your dog search for them.

Use cardboard boxes or towels to create small “find it” puzzles.

Teach easy tricks like “touch” or “spin” to keep focus and engagement high.

When Fear Is Severe: Getting Extra Support

For some dogs, fireworks are genuinely terrifying, and additional support may be necessary. Vets can prescribe safe, short-term medications or recommend calming supplements that reduce anxiety during firework season.

If your dog is very frightened:

Speak to your vet early as medications need to be tried in advance, not on the night itself.

Allow your dog to hide if they want to; never drag them out or scold fearful behaviour.

Keep lights on to reduce the impact of flashes and play steady background noise.

Offer a chew or lick mat for gentle distraction if your dog is willing to engage.

Stay close, speak softly and model calmness - your reassurance matters most

