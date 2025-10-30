Police are investigating planned disorder in the capital ahead of Bonfire Night next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have seized a tonne of fireworks worth around £42,000 and arrested a man ahead of Bonfire Night next week.

Officers said the items, discovered in a van in Rosyth, had an explosive content of 163kg. The fireworks were discovered as part of an investigation into planned disorder in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said the fireworks were set to be distributed to people across the city with the purpose of causing violence and disorder.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection and will appear in court at a later date. He has been placed under curfew between October 31 and November 6.

This year officers in the city will wear body worn video cameras over the Bonfire Night period

Mr Mairs said: “Seizing these items means that we have effectively taken more than a tonne of potentially dangerous weapons out of the hands of those who wish to cause fear and alarm within our communities and carry out attacks on emergency services, buses and members of the public.

“We will continue to gather intelligence and evidence against anyone who wishes to jeopardise the safety and wellbeing of people and ensure they are brought to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Police Scotland launched Operation Moonbeam, the force’s annual public order response to violence and disorder over the Bonfire Night period.

Mr Mairs said: “I want to make it clear our pursuit of offenders for any crimes this year will be equally unrelenting. If you chose to create fear in your community, and if you chose to attack those who are deployed to keep people safe, you will face justice.

“We will use all available technology, resources and policing tactics at our disposal to keep our people safe while they, in turn, work with other emergency service partners to protect the public from harm.

“Please help us make Bonfire Night 2025 a safe event for everyone looking to enjoy it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 60 people have been reported for their involvement in fireworks offences over the Bonfire Night period last year. Police said officers, as well as firefighters, bus drivers and residents, were subject to “unacceptable levels” of violence.

In 2023, fireworks and petrol bombs were thrown at police in a clash involving a crowd of young people in the Niddire area of the city. Last year, youth disorder was also recorded in Sighthill and Moredun.

Firework bans have been introduced in nine areas of the city over Bonfire Night in November, partly in response to this disorder. Early this year, Edinburgh City Council voted to reintroduce fireworks control zones (FCZs) in Balerno, Calton Hill, Niddrie and Seafield, which were subject to temporary restrictions last year.

Councillors also backed additional bans in Corstorphine, Moredun, Gracemount, Longstone and Sighthill.

All nine zones will run from October 31 until November 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh council’s website said once an FCZ had been agreed, Police Scotland would seek to enforce with the maximum penalty of a £5,000 fine or a six-month custodial sentence. The council said the bans would also align with any dispersal zones planned by Police Scotland around Bonfire Night.