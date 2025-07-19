Scotland’s most dog friendly beaches have been named

Scotland's coastline is home to plenty of dog-friendly beaches – and the top-rated spots to visit with your four-legged friend have now been named.

It comes as Verdant Leisure carried out extensive research to reveal the top 10 beaches in the country for dog owners and their pets to enjoy.

Scotland’s most dog friendly beaches have been named. | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Ranking highly out of hundreds of beaches analysed, Dornoch Beach in the Scottish Highlands is crowned the best dog-friendly beach in Scotland, scoring 100.45. Dogs are welcome on the beach at any point in the year, and with excellent water quality, expanses of golden sand and 5-star reviews on TripAdvisor, it’s no surprise that it remains a popular choice.

The second best dog-friendly beach in Scotland is Achmelvich. A bustling beach during the summer months, it’s essential to get down early with your pooch if you’re keen to avoid the crowds. Ranking in third position, Achmelvich Beach is a popular spot with water skiers, windsurfers, and kayakers, but also dog walkers alike. With a variety of walks and climbs nearby, including the famous Suilven, it's essential to ensure your dog stays under control at all times.

Loch Morlich, also located in the Highlands of Scotland, is in third position, with a total dog-friendly score of 100.27. Situated in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, Loch Morlich is a unique freshwater beach, known for its stunning scenery. With shallow water suitable for paddling, surrounding forest trails and sandy beach, it’s an ideal spot to explore with your dog on a hot summer’s day.

Mike Wilmot, CEO at Verdant Leisure, said: “It's fantastic to see so many of the UK's beaches recognised nationally for being dog friendly. Beaches like Woolacombe aren't just stunning – they offer space, clean air, and a real sense of freedom for both dogs and their owners.

“There's something special about sharing those moments – watching your dog race across the sand, splash in the shallows or nose around rock pools. And with so much incredible local wildlife along our coasts, from seabirds to seals, these places offer a gentle reminder of how important it is to enjoy nature responsibly.”

You can see Scotland’s 10 best dog-friendly beaches below.

1: Dornoch, Highland - 100.45

2: Achmelvich, Sutherland - 100.28

3: Loch Morlich, Highland - 100.27

4: Elie (Harbour) and Earlsferry, Fife - 100.26

5: Rosemarkie, Ross and Cromarty - 100.15

6: Cullen Bay, Banffshire - 100.11

7: Aberdour (Silversands), Fife - 100.08

8= Kingsbarns, Fife 100.07

8= Seacliff, East Lothian 100.07