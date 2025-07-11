How Hot is Too Hot For Dogs? Vet shares expert advice on heatstroke and when to skip the daily walk

Dogs love the sun - but sometimes they simply can't handle the heat. | Canva/Getty Images

The temperatures are rising - which can have an impact on our pets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland is set to enjoy a heatwave over the next few days - with temperatures set to soar to up to 30C.

Our first instinct is often to head out to enjoy the sun - and take the dog with us - but a vet has urged caution when it comes to our four-legged friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what Pooch & Mutt's resident vet Dr Linda had to say.

What temperature is too hot to walk your dog in?

A phrase that has stuck with me since my university days is that: 'A dog never died from missing a walk'. Many owners feel pressured into walking their dog every day, but this can do more harm than good when the weather is hot.

Different dogs will tolerate different temperatures and those who are very young, very old, unwell or short-nosed (brachycephalic) are less tolerant of hot days. All dogs should tolerate up to 20'c, but some more susceptible individuals may struggle as the thermometer climbs.

What time is best to walk your dog on a hot day?

The ideal time to walk is in the morning, before the sun has warmed the ground. Evening is next best, as the day cools down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the risks of walking your dog in heat?

Walking in heat can lead to mild dehydration, lethargy, paw burns and even heat stroke.

What signs will your dog show?

Early signs of heat stroke include excessive panting, a 'glazed over' look in the eyes, red gums and tongue, drooling, restlessness and runny poo. If heat stroke progresses, we may see additional signs such as weakness, collapse and trouble breathing.

What to do in the case of heat stroke?

Avoid heat stroke by walking in the shade during cooler parts of the day and skipping walks when it is too hot. Keep your dog happy from home with e.g. a paddling pool in the garden, cool mat to relax on, scenting games, food puzzles and interactive toys.

If your dog starts to show signs of heat stroke, cool them off right away by pouring cool water over them (not their head) and using fans. Do not put a wet towel on them, as this traps heat beside their body. Bring them to the nearest vet clinic immediately; calling ahead to let them know you're on your way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What tips do you have for ensuring pets are kept hydrated during this hot spell?

There's lots of ways we can encourage good hydration in this weather.

Offer wet rather than dry food, as it can contain up to 80% moisture. Alternatively, add some warm water to kibble, to make a nice, meaty gravy. Offer treats with lots of moisture such as cucumber and watermelon.

Some dogs enjoy chewing and sucking on ice cubes. You can offer plain water or can add some dog safe broth to the ice cube molds. We should be cautious of those with no teeth (such as pets who have had teeth removed) or puppies who may not be able to crunch them well. For these dogs, we should break ice up small or freeze water bowls before adding water (so they can have a nice, cold drink).

Alongside water, consider a rehydration solution such as Oralade or Lectade. This is an especially good idea for seniors or those who are unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the risks if pets aren't kept hydrated in the hot weather?

When a dog isn't well hydrated they run a higher risk of developing heat stroke in hot weather.

It also means their urine becomes more concentrated, and this can put them at risk of urinary crystals and stones.

When dehydrated, dogs often feel low energy and may go off their food. This can be especially dangerous for those who are very young or very old.

Are there any dangers of letting dogs drink from communal bowls?

With regards to communal water bowls, there are some small risks. If not cleaned out properly, they can be contaminated with bacteria or even algae.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's also a chance of dogs spreading infection, such as Kennel Cough, through the water particles.

If you can, bring along your own collapsible water dish and water when out and about.