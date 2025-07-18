It’s estimated that there are a remarkable 13.5 million dogs in the UK - meaning that more that a third of homes contain at least one perfect pooch.

It means that dogs are, by quite distance, the most popular pet in the country (followed by cats and fish), with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

When it comes to choosing on your perfect pup there are many things to factor in, opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

It’s also worth noting that some breeds of dog tend to be cheerier than others - you’d never accuse a Bloodhound of being brimming with joie de vivre.

So, if you’re looking for a dog that has a naturally sunny outlook and a mischievous smile, here are 17 worth popping on your shortlist.

1 . Labrador Retriever When it comes to big silly infectious smiles, it's hard to beat those plastered across the face of a typical Labrador Retriever. They have been the UK's (and the world's) most popular dog for decades and their sunny disposition is one of the reasons why. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bedlington Terrier Several Bedlington Terriers have become 'Insta-famous' on social media due to their incredibly smiley faces. They may have been bred to hunt rats, but those Hollywood smiles are not more likely to catch the attention of cameras. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Golden Retriever What is true of the Labrador Retriever also tends to be the same for their close cousin the Golden Retriever. These boisterous buddies may manage to look sad when they are begging for food, but the silly grin will be back soon. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales