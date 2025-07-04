The amazing Scottish beach with ‘miles of white sand’ that's been crowned best in UK

Scottish beaches take top three spots in best UK rankings.

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish beach with white sands and blue-green waters has been crowned as the UK's best.

It comes as a new study conducted by QR Code Generator, based on Tripadvisor reviews, set out to discover the finest coastal locations to visit this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beaches rated four stars or higher were ranked based on the percentage of five-star reviews compared to the total number of reviews.

No fewer than four Scottish beaches made the top 10 – and the top three spots were all in this country.

Luskentyre Beach topped the list, with 93.79 per cent of reviews (1,072 out of 1,143) rating it five stars. Found on the west coast of South Harris, in the Outer Hebrides, this stunning beach boasts white sands, blue-green waters, and was named one of the UK’s best beaches in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

On the west coast of South Harris, in the Outer Hebrides, you will find the white sands of Luskentyre Beach. | Anneke - stock.adobe.com

In second spot was Scarista Beach, which is situated less than six miles from Luskentyre Beach in South Harris. Another white sandy beach, it has 90.50 per cent of reviews (200 out of 221) rating it five stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camusdarach Beach in Morar, placed third with 88.54 per cent of reviews (309 out of 349) rating it five stars. This beautiful beach has views of the Isle of Skye, and featured in the film Local Hero.

The fourth Scottish beach to feature in the top 10 was Sandwood Bay in Sutherland, on the far north-west coast of mainland Scotland. It ranked in fifth with 88 per cent of Tripadvisor reviews awarding it five stars.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, said: “These beaches are more remote than usual seaside towns during the summer months. They offer visitors a quieter, more picturesque experience.”

The UK's 10 top-rated beaches

1 - Luskentyre Beach - Isle of Harris, 1,143 (93.79%)

2 - Scarista Beach - Isle of Harris, 221 (90.50%)

3 - Camusdarach Beach - Mallaig, 349 (88.54%)

4 - Marloes Sands Beach - Wales, 261 (88.51%)

5 - Sandwood Bay Beach - Sutherland, 210 (88.10%)

6 - Embleton Bay - England, 318 (88.05%)

7 - Ross Back Sands Beach - England, 243 (87.65%)

8 - St Aidan Beach - England, 529 (86.77%)

9 - Rhossili Bay - Wales, 1,961 (86.69%)