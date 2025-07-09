Dogs love summer - but need to be kept safe from the heat. | Canva/Getty Images

As the temperatures rise it’s important to keep an eye on our four-legged friends.

As temperatures soar across Scotland, pet owners are being urged to take extra care of their dogs in the summer heat.

With the Met Office forecasting more heatwaves ahead, vets and pet experts are reminding dog owners that even a short spell in the sun can pose serious health risks for our pups.

Holistic Dog Expert Yasmin El-Saie has shared some of her top expert tips.

She explained: “Remember, dogs can’t sweat like humans, so it’s up to us to protect them and avoid taking them out in the heat of the day. Canines have very few sweat glands, and they’re mainly located in their paw pads – playing a minor role in cooling.

“Dogs rely on panting as their primary method of cooling down. When a dog pants, moisture evaporates from the tongue, mouth, and upper respiratory tract, helping to lower their body temperature. Because this method is less efficient than sweating, dogs are more vulnerable to heat stress and heatstroke.”

Here’s what she had to say.

Grooming Matters: Why Brushing Isn’t Just for Looks

Regular grooming plays a crucial role in keeping dogs cool. Brushing helps remove loose fur and promotes airflow across the skin, this is especially important for thick-coated breeds who can overheat more easily. Keeping that grooming appointment—or regular brushing at home—can make a big difference in heat regulation.

The Cool Coat Effect

One simple and increasingly popular solution is the dog cooling coat. These specially designed garments are soaked in water, then wrung out before being worn. As the moisture evaporates, it draws heat away from your dog’s body. Cooling coats are especially helpful for flat-faced breeds like bulldogs and pugs who struggle more hot conditions.

Make a Splash: Hydration Meets Playtime

A shady garden and a paddling pool can offer hours of safe fun. “Set up a ‘dog splash zone’ with a shallow child’s pool or even a sprinkler. This will keep your dog cool with the bonus of mental stimulation and a way to use up their energy without overheating.

Swimming Smarts: Rinse and Repeat

With many dogs taking to rivers, beaches and lakes during warmer months, owners should be mindful of post-swim care. Saltwater and sand can irritate your dog’s skin and paws, so it’s always best to rinse them off after a swim. But avoid frequent shampooing—too much bathing can strip natural oils and cause dryness.

BBQ - Dangers Lurking in the Grass

Summer barbecues may be a treat for us, but they can be a hazard for pets. Be on the look out for bones, skewers and corn cobs dropped on the floor, these can be easily scavenged by dogs and can be a choking hazard.

Stay Social, Stay Safe

With more time spent outdoors in parks and at the beach, now is the time to double-check your dog’s vaccinations and flea treatments are up to date. Warmer weather increases the risk of fleas, ticks, and infectious diseases, especially in communal dog-friendly areas.

