We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts the ability to adapt.

You also have the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

One thing to bear in mind is that some breeds of dog are vastly more popular than others - if you welcome a Labrador into your home, you’ll see numerous other Labs every time you go for walkies.

Meanwhile others will be sure to turn heads, being a rare sight at your local dog run.

The UK Kennel Club release breed statistics each year that break down how many dogs of each breed were registered.

Last year a total of 16 types of pup were registered one-or-less times.

Here are all 16.

1 . Azawakh There was not a single Azawakh registered with the UK Kennel Club. It's breed of dog from West Africa, which is a favourite with dog owners in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. It's named after the African valley in which it was first bred. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Finnish Spitz There was a single Finnish Spitz registered last year. It's still used as a hunting dog in its native Finland (where it's the national dog), and is adept at barking and 'pointing' at prey. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Grand Bleu de Gascogne Also known as the Great Gascony Blue, the Grand Bleu de Gascogne, is a French breed of scenthound bred to hunt in packs. It's an unusual sight in the UK, with just one registered with the Kennel Club last year. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales