Scotland’s 8 best beaches crowned for 2025 - with one clear winner to put on your bucket list

3 . Achmelvich Beach

Regularly topping the list of Scotland's cleanest beaches, Achmelvich Beach is in the north west of Scotland, three miles north west of Lochinver, and accessed by a single track road. One happy visitor said: "This is an incredible beach that you must visit. It's one of the best beaches in the UK. It looks stunning during sunny days and is a perfect spot for paddleboarding or enjoying water activities." | Steve Bittinger/Flickr/CC