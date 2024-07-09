TRNSMT is this weekend - but will the sun shine? | Getty Images

A few last-minute things to note before you head to Glasgow Green for TRNSMT.

This weekend will see some of the biggest names in music take to Glasgow Green for this year’s TRNSMT festival.

Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT took place in 2017, with a lineup including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Since then there have been five further edition, with headliners including Pulp, Sam Fender, Queen and Adam Lambert, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.

This year’s event - the seventh - will take place at Glasgow Green from July 12-14, with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris closing the main stage over the three nights.

Over 120,000 music lovers are expected through the doors, with all remaining tickets available here.

There are a few things you need to know before you go, with all the stage times available here, the food prices here, and the drinks prices here.

And now the day is nearly here we can have a decent guess at what the weather is going to be, and a couple of last-minute reminders of timings and what items you risk being pulled-up for at the gates.

What will the weather be like at TRNSMT 2024?

As Scotland prepared to get battered by rain in the middle of this week, there’s some good news for TRNSMT-goers - forecasters reckon it’s going to stay dry.

On the Friday it’s set to be mainly overcast, with a high of 20C and a low of 8C.

On Saturday, the sun will again struggle to appear for long but the high will be 19C and the low a relatively-toasty 13C.

The best day of the festival looks like being the Sunday, with sunny spells, a high of 20C and a low of 11C.

When do the TRNSMT doors open and close?

On Friday, gates open at 12noon, with last entry at 9.30pm, the event closes at 11pm and the VIP area closes at 12noon.

On Saturday, gates open at 11am, with last entry at 9.30pm, the event closes at 11pm and the VIP area closes at 12noon.

We’d suggest getting there early if you want to be sure of catching the first acts of the day.

What items am I not allowed to bring with me to TRNSMT?

Clearly you can’t bring illegal items in with you, such as drugs, or your own alcohol, but you might not realise that these items are all banned from TRNSMT - and could see you refused entry.