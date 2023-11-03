TRNSMT 2024 Headliners: Here are 13 acts who could top the bill at Glasgow Green next year - including Eminem
Scotland's biggest music festival will be returning to Glasgow Green next summer, but who will be taking to the stage?
TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro topped the bill.
It was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.
Since then the likes of Queen, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Pulp have graced the stage - with local heroes Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon cutting their teeth on the smaller stages.
The 2024 festival will take place over three days from July 12-14 with tickets already on sale.