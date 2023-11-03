All Sections
The crowds will be returning to Glasgow Green in 2024 for the TRNSMT music festival.

TRNSMT 2024 Headliners: Here are 13 acts who could top the bill at Glasgow Green next year - including Eminem

Scotland's biggest music festival will be returning to Glasgow Green next summer, but who will be taking to the stage?

By David Hepburn
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:23 GMT

TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro topped the bill.

It was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.

Since then the likes of Queen, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Pulp have graced the stage - with local heroes Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon cutting their teeth on the smaller stages.

The 2024 festival will take place over three days from July 12-14 with tickets already on sale.

No acts have been announced yet, but here are a few that would very much fit the bill.

Pop superstar Dua Lipa is hot favourite to headline Glastonbury in 2024. Might she also make a stop at Scotland's biggest music festival?

1. Dua Lipa

1. Dua Lipa

Pop superstar Dua Lipa is hot favourite to headline Glastonbury in 2024. Might she also make a stop at Scotland's biggest music festival?

Rock band Garbage, fronted by Scotland's own Shirley Manson, have been on the road this year in America co-headlining with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. An 8th studio album is on the way so a return to Scotland in 2024 is on the cards - maybe at Glasgow Green.

2. Garbage

2. Garbage

Rock band Garbage, fronted by Scotland's own Shirley Manson, have been on the road this year in America co-headlining with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. An 8th studio album is on the way so a return to Scotland in 2024 is on the cards - maybe at Glasgow Green.

The Likely Lads have a new album out in 2024 - 'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade' will be released in March. They'll be touring the new songs along with the old favourites and would be a popular headliner for TRANSMT. Pete, Carl and co. headlined the penultimate T in the Park back in 2015.

3. The Libertines

3. The Libertines

The Likely Lads have a new album out in 2024 - 'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade' will be released in March. They'll be touring the new songs along with the old favourites and would be a popular headliner for TRANSMT. Pete, Carl and co. headlined the penultimate T in the Park back in 2015.

Another band who will be playing new songs in 2024 at The Kaiser Chiefs, with their 'Easy Eighth Album' out in March. They have no shortage of singalong songs to keep the TRNSMT happy. We predict a riot!

4. The Kaiser Chiefs

4. The Kaiser Chiefs

Another band who will be playing new songs in 2024 at The Kaiser Chiefs, with their 'Easy Eighth Album' out in March. They have no shortage of singalong songs to keep the TRNSMT happy. We predict a riot!

