Scottish music fans will once again be flocking to Glasgow Green for this year's TRNSMT music festival. | Getty Images

If you’re looking to organise your TRNSMT - or are worried about your favourite acts clashing - here are all the timings you need.

It’s now just a month until some of the biggest names in music take to Glasgow Green for this year’s TRNSMT festival.

Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT took place in 2017, with a lineup including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Since then there have been five further edition, with headliners including Pulp, Sam Fender, Queen and Adam Lambert, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.

This year’s event - the seventh - will take place at Glasgow Green from July 12-14, with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris closing the main stage over the three nights.

Over 120,000 music lovers are expected through the doors, with all remaining tickets available here.

With such a huge number of acts playing over four different stages, it pays to be organised - or you risk missing your favourites

To help out we have all the stage times across the weekend. Fingers crossed you can cram in everything you want to see.

Friday, July 12

Main Stage

12.35-13.05: Jalen Ngonda

13.30-14.00: Picture This

14.25-15.00: Lauren Smith Spencer

15.30-16.15: Sugababes

16.45-17.35: Declan McKenna

18.05-19.05: The Snuts

19.35-20.35: Garbage

21.20-22.50: Liam Gallagher

King Tut’s Stage

12.15-12.45: Siights

13.10-13.40: The Scratch

14.04-14.35: Bellah Mae

15.00-15.35: Nieve Ella

16.05-16.45: Matt Maltese

17.15-18.00: Wunderhorse

18.30-19.20: The Last Dinner Party

19.50-21.05: Example

River Stage

12.45-13.10: Fiona-Lee

13.40-14.05: Talia Storm

14.40-15.10: Ben Walker

15.55-16.25: Heartworms

17.15-17.45: Brogeal

18.45-19.15: Pastel

20.25-21.10: Cammy Barnes

The Boogie Bar

12.00-13.45: Dan South

13.45-15.30: INEZ

15.30-17.30: A-Ton

17.30-19.30: Disco Tits

19.30-21.30: Hayley Zalassi

Saturday, July 13

Main Stage

12.30-13.00: NewDad

13.25-13.55: The Mary Wallopers

14.25-15.05: The Vaccines

15.35-16.20: Natasha Bedingfield

16.50-17.40: Dylan John Thomas

18.10-19.10: Rick Astley

19.40-20.40: Courteeners

21.20-22.50: Gerry Cinnamon

King Tut’s Stage

12.00-13.00: Psychadelic Porn Crumpets

13.30-14.00: Royel Otis

14.30-15.00: Dead Pony

15.30-16.05: Seb Lowe

16.35-17.15: Katie Gregson-MacLeod

17.45-18.30: Caity Baser

19.15-20.15: Vistas

20.45-22.15: Cian Ducrot

River Stage

13.00-13.25: Bottle Rockets

13.35-14.25: Petch

15.05-15.35: Plasticine

16.20-16.50: Ili

17.40-18.10: Overpass

19.10-19.40: Kerr Mercer

20.40-21.20: Gallus

The Boogie Bar

13.45-15.30: Swatt-Team

15.30-17.30: Jenn Gunn

17.30-19.30: Eva

19.30-21.30: Dominique

Sunday, July 14

Main Stage

12.15-12.45: Rejjie Snow

13.10-13.40: Cmat

14.10-14.40: Baby Queen

15.10-15.50: Alison Goldfrapp

16.20-17.10: Blossoms

17.40-18.30: Tom Grennan

19.05-20.15: Chase & Status

20.55-22.55: Calvin Harris

King Tut’s Stage

12.25-12.55: Somebody’s Child

13.25-13.55: King Fishr

14.25-14.55: Sprints

15.25-16.00: Rachel Chinouriri

16.30-17.10: Wasia Project

17.40-18.20: Nova Twins

19.05-19.55: The Reytons

20.45-21.45: Enter Shikari

River Stage

13.00-13.30: Majesty Palm

14.05-14.35: Future Utopia

15.15-15.45: BBY

16.25-16.55: Vida

17.45-18.15: Daydreamers

19.05-19.35: Bilk

20.35-21.15: English Teacher