TRNSMT 2024 stage times: Full set times for all three days of the Glasgow Green music festival
It’s now just a month until some of the biggest names in music take to Glasgow Green for this year’s TRNSMT festival.
Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT took place in 2017, with a lineup including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.
Since then there have been five further edition, with headliners including Pulp, Sam Fender, Queen and Adam Lambert, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.
This year’s event - the seventh - will take place at Glasgow Green from July 12-14, with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris closing the main stage over the three nights.
Over 120,000 music lovers are expected through the doors, with all remaining tickets available here.
With such a huge number of acts playing over four different stages, it pays to be organised - or you risk missing your favourites
To help out we have all the stage times across the weekend. Fingers crossed you can cram in everything you want to see.
Friday, July 12
Main Stage
- 12.35-13.05: Jalen Ngonda
- 13.30-14.00: Picture This
- 14.25-15.00: Lauren Smith Spencer
- 15.30-16.15: Sugababes
- 16.45-17.35: Declan McKenna
- 18.05-19.05: The Snuts
- 19.35-20.35: Garbage
- 21.20-22.50: Liam Gallagher
King Tut’s Stage
- 12.15-12.45: Siights
- 13.10-13.40: The Scratch
- 14.04-14.35: Bellah Mae
- 15.00-15.35: Nieve Ella
- 16.05-16.45: Matt Maltese
- 17.15-18.00: Wunderhorse
- 18.30-19.20: The Last Dinner Party
- 19.50-21.05: Example
River Stage
- 12.45-13.10: Fiona-Lee
- 13.40-14.05: Talia Storm
- 14.40-15.10: Ben Walker
- 15.55-16.25: Heartworms
- 17.15-17.45: Brogeal
- 18.45-19.15: Pastel
- 20.25-21.10: Cammy Barnes
The Boogie Bar
- 12.00-13.45: Dan South
- 13.45-15.30: INEZ
- 15.30-17.30: A-Ton
- 17.30-19.30: Disco Tits
- 19.30-21.30: Hayley Zalassi
Saturday, July 13
Main Stage
- 12.30-13.00: NewDad
- 13.25-13.55: The Mary Wallopers
- 14.25-15.05: The Vaccines
- 15.35-16.20: Natasha Bedingfield
- 16.50-17.40: Dylan John Thomas
- 18.10-19.10: Rick Astley
- 19.40-20.40: Courteeners
- 21.20-22.50: Gerry Cinnamon
King Tut’s Stage
- 12.00-13.00: Psychadelic Porn Crumpets
- 13.30-14.00: Royel Otis
- 14.30-15.00: Dead Pony
- 15.30-16.05: Seb Lowe
- 16.35-17.15: Katie Gregson-MacLeod
- 17.45-18.30: Caity Baser
- 19.15-20.15: Vistas
- 20.45-22.15: Cian Ducrot
River Stage
- 13.00-13.25: Bottle Rockets
- 13.35-14.25: Petch
- 15.05-15.35: Plasticine
- 16.20-16.50: Ili
- 17.40-18.10: Overpass
- 19.10-19.40: Kerr Mercer
- 20.40-21.20: Gallus
The Boogie Bar
- 13.45-15.30: Swatt-Team
- 15.30-17.30: Jenn Gunn
- 17.30-19.30: Eva
- 19.30-21.30: Dominique
Sunday, July 14
Main Stage
- 12.15-12.45: Rejjie Snow
- 13.10-13.40: Cmat
- 14.10-14.40: Baby Queen
- 15.10-15.50: Alison Goldfrapp
- 16.20-17.10: Blossoms
- 17.40-18.30: Tom Grennan
- 19.05-20.15: Chase & Status
- 20.55-22.55: Calvin Harris
King Tut’s Stage
- 12.25-12.55: Somebody’s Child
- 13.25-13.55: King Fishr
- 14.25-14.55: Sprints
- 15.25-16.00: Rachel Chinouriri
- 16.30-17.10: Wasia Project
- 17.40-18.20: Nova Twins
- 19.05-19.55: The Reytons
- 20.45-21.45: Enter Shikari
River Stage
- 13.00-13.30: Majesty Palm
- 14.05-14.35: Future Utopia
- 15.15-15.45: BBY
- 16.25-16.55: Vida
- 17.45-18.15: Daydreamers
- 19.05-19.35: Bilk
- 20.35-21.15: English Teacher
- 12.00-13.45: May-Sah
- 13.45-15.30: Bruce Glenny
- 15.30-17.30: Niamh
- 17.30-19.30: Frankie Elyse
- 19.30-21.30: Beth
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.