The TRNSMT music festival will return to Glasgow Green in July 2024

Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris will headline Scotland’s biggest outdoor music festival when it returns to Glasgow in July, organisers have revealed.

Edinburgh-born rocker Shirley Manson’s band Garbage, rising Glasgow star Dylan John Thomas and Scottish indie-rock favourites The Snuts are also on the bill of TRNSMT – along with pop stars Rick Astley and Sugababes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers have promised the biggest line-up yet for TRNSMT, which will be staged from July 12-14.

Previous TRNSMT favourites Courteneers, Blossoms and Declan McKenna will all be returning, along with Gerry Cinnamon, who appeared at the first event.

Gallagher, who headlined TRNSMT in 2021, has promised to play songs from the classic Oasis album Definitely Maybe when he returns to the event. The ground-breaking Britpop group’s iconic frontman has already announced a string of shows with his own band to mark the album’s 30th anniversary.

Harris, a huge favourite with T in the Park audiences, will be appearing at TRNSMT for the first time next summer.

Early bird tickets for the 2024 festival went on sale within hours of this year’s event, which featured Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975, Becky Hill, Niall Horan, George Ezra, Cat Burns, Royal Blood and Mimi Webb, finishing.

The crowds will be returning to Glasgow Green for the TRNSMT music festival in July. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell

TRNSMT effectively replaced long-running outdoor festival T in the Park in Scotland's calendar of major music events after organisers DF Concerts pulled the plug after the 2016 edition. Glasgow Green played host to TRNSMT for the first time the following year.

Previous TRNSMT headliners have included Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro, Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers, Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallagher, Garbage and The Snuts will all be performing on the opening day of the 2024 festival, along with Declan McKenna, Example, Sugababes, Picture This and The Last Dinner Party.

Gerry Cinnamon, Courteeners, Rick Astley and Dylan John Thomas will be joined by Cian Ducrot, The Mary Wallopers and CMAT on the Saturday.

The TRNSMT festival will be returning to Glasgow Green in July 2024. Picture: Tim Craig

Harris, one of Scotland’s most successful DJs and record producers, will be finishing the festival on the Sunday night after Chase & Status, Tom Grennan, Blossoms, Enter Shikari and Baby Queen have all performed.

DF Concerts chief executive Geoff Ellis said: “After welcoming one of the best crowds TRNSMT has ever seen in 2023, we can’t wait to have everyone back for the seventh year of incredible live music.

“We’ve created the dream line-up for a lot of our TRNSMT fans and there are plenty more acts to be announced, but we couldn’t wait to reveal festival favourites Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris, who are kicking off our biggest line-up yet.”

Gallagher said: “I can’t wait to return to Glasgow Green next Summer to headline TRNSMT. I'll be playing songs from Definitely Maybe as well as some solo stuff. See you there.”

Cinnamon said: “I get hounded daily to do TRNSMT again – well hound no more. On Saturday, 13 July there’s going to be a big lovely summer sing-song.”