It’s now just a few days until some of the biggest names in music take to Glasgow Green for this year’s TRNSMT festival.
Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT took place in 2017, with a lineup including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.
Since then there have been five further edition, with headliners including Pulp, Sam Fender, Queen and Adam Lambert, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.
This year’s event - the seventh - will take place at Glasgow Green from July 12-14, with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris closing the main stage over the three nights.
Over 120,000 music lovers are expected through the doors, with all remaining tickets available here.
Of course many of those fans will fancy a trip or two to the bar during the day, with plenty of options available.
But how much will it cost you? Here are the bar prices this year. Strap in...
Pints
- Carlsberg Danish Pilsner: £6.50
- Somersby Cider: £6.90
- Brooklyn Pilsner: £6.80
- Brooklyn Special Effects Hoppy Lager: £5.50
Wine
- Single serve of 187ml of red, white or rose: £7.50
Spirits and mixers
- Bacardi, vodka or gin with mixer : £7.50
- Tequila with mixer: £9.50
- Disaranno: £7.50
- Busker Triple Cask Whiskey: £8
- Rockstar Vodka: £9.95
Coolers and cocktails
- Blueberry Cooler: £9.95
- Watermelon Mojito: £9.95
- Tropical Guava Margarita: £13
- Buskers Paloma: £10.50
- Disaronna Fizz: £9.95
- Bacardi Raspberry Mojito: £8.50
- Bacardi Mango Mojito: £8.50
- Jagermeister and Rockstar: £9.95
- Jagermeister Mule: £9.95
- All hard selzers (black cherry, mango, natural lime or raspberry): £7
