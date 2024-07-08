TRNSMT is back this month - along with occasionally eye-popping bar prices. | Getty Images

This is how deep you’ll have to dig to enjoy a tipple at Glasgow Green.

It’s now just a few days until some of the biggest names in music take to Glasgow Green for this year’s TRNSMT festival.

Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT took place in 2017, with a lineup including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then there have been five further edition, with headliners including Pulp, Sam Fender, Queen and Adam Lambert, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.

This year’s event - the seventh - will take place at Glasgow Green from July 12-14, with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris closing the main stage over the three nights.

Over 120,000 music lovers are expected through the doors, with all remaining tickets available here.

Of course many of those fans will fancy a trip or two to the bar during the day, with plenty of options available.

But how much will it cost you? Here are the bar prices this year. Strap in...

Pints

Carlsberg Danish Pilsner: £6.50

Somersby Cider: £6.90

Brooklyn Pilsner: £6.80

Brooklyn Special Effects Hoppy Lager: £5.50

Wine

Single serve of 187ml of red, white or rose: £7.50

Spirits and mixers

Bacardi, vodka or gin with mixer : £7.50

Tequila with mixer: £9.50

Disaranno: £7.50

Busker Triple Cask Whiskey: £8

Rockstar Vodka: £9.95

Coolers and cocktails