Music review: Arctic Monkeys and The Hives, Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Arctic Monkeys and The Hives, Bellahouston Park, Glasgow ****

Sweden’s premier garage punk pounders and razor sharp dressers The Hives are back with more of the same relentless rocking and hyped patter from frontman Pelle Almqvist. The bratty punk of Main Offender, gnarly rocker Walk, Idiot Walk, nosebleed psychobilly of Good Samaritan and main mosher Hate to Say I Told You So appeared to convert the uninitiated at Bellahouston Park, and Almqvist’s helpful rules of the rock concert – "either the band make noise or you make noise" – were drummed into the crowd by the end of their entertaining support set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mind you, Matt Helders laid waste to their considerable efforts with his furious drumming on Arctic Monkeys’ opening salvo Brianstorm. This band are in competition with no one else, making it look and sound easy across a set which showed the relaxed range of their music, from the indie strut of Snap Out Of It to the louche assessment of Four Stars out of Five.

Arctic Monkeys PIC: Calum Buchan

Charismatic frontman Alex Turner sucked up most of the attention, the laryngitis which threatened to derail the last few dates of The Car tour seemingly last week’s problem as he slipped into Northern Elvis crooner mode for Cornerstone or helmed the sexy Swagger of Arabella, accompanied by some acid guitar shredding.