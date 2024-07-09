It’s now just a few days until some of the biggest names in music take to Glasgow Green for this year’s TRNSMT festival.

Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT took place in 2017, with a lineup including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Since then there have been five further edition, with headliners including Pulp, Sam Fender, Queen and Adam Lambert, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.

This year’s event - the seventh - will take place at Glasgow Green from July 12-14, with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris closing the main stage over the three nights.

Over 120,000 music lovers are expected through the doors, with all remaining tickets available here.

Of course those fans will need to have something to eat in between seeing their favourite musical acts - and there’s plenty of choice for everything from a quick snack to a decent feed.

But how much will it cost you? Here are a selection of food prices this year. Strap in...

1 . Churros A regular churros will cost you £7, with extra sauce costing £1.

2 . Pizza A Margherita pozza from Base Artisan Pizza will cost £12. Add an extra £2 for fiery chicken or fun guy pizza, while a pepperoni pizza will cost £15.

3 . Burger and chops Head to Burger Shack for a £9.50 burger or chicken burger. Add chips for £5.