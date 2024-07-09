TRNSMT is back - and there are plenty of options when it comes to food after seeing your favourite band.TRNSMT is back - and there are plenty of options when it comes to food after seeing your favourite band.
TRNSMT is back - and there are plenty of options when it comes to food after seeing your favourite band. | Getty Images

TRNSMT Food Prices 2024: Here are 12 meals and snacks available at the Glasgow festival - and what they cost

By David Hepburn
Published 9th Jul 2024, 12:12 BST

Feeling peckish at Scotland’s largest music festival? Here’s how much cash you’ll need.

It’s now just a few days until some of the biggest names in music take to Glasgow Green for this year’s TRNSMT festival.

Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT took place in 2017, with a lineup including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Since then there have been five further edition, with headliners including Pulp, Sam Fender, Queen and Adam Lambert, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.

This year’s event - the seventh - will take place at Glasgow Green from July 12-14, with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris closing the main stage over the three nights.

Over 120,000 music lovers are expected through the doors, with all remaining tickets available here.

Of course those fans will need to have something to eat in between seeing their favourite musical acts - and there’s plenty of choice for everything from a quick snack to a decent feed.

But how much will it cost you? Here are a selection of food prices this year. Strap in...

A regular churros will cost you £7, with extra sauce costing £1.

1. Churros

A regular churros will cost you £7, with extra sauce costing £1.

A Margherita pozza from Base Artisan Pizza will cost £12. Add an extra £2 for fiery chicken or fun guy pizza, while a pepperoni pizza will cost £15.

2. Pizza

A Margherita pozza from Base Artisan Pizza will cost £12. Add an extra £2 for fiery chicken or fun guy pizza, while a pepperoni pizza will cost £15.

Head to Burger Shack for a £9.50 burger or chicken burger. Add chips for £5.

3. Burger and chops

Head to Burger Shack for a £9.50 burger or chicken burger. Add chips for £5.

Three sugar donuts will cost you £4, or opt for the loaded donuts for £6.

4. Donuts

Three sugar donuts will cost you £4, or opt for the loaded donuts for £6.

