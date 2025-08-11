Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be filming in Glasgow until the end of August.

With filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day now well under way in Glasgow, Tom Holland has said that putting on the iconic suit felt “different this time”.

The English actor shared his feelings in a new behind-the-scenes feature charting his first day on set for the fourth instalment in the Sony/Marvel series.

In the minute-long video, he said: “I feel good, man. It’s day one, my fourth ever day one on Spider-Man.

“You know, it’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we’ve ever had fans on set for day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them.”

He has even stopped for pictures with Scottish young fans as many flock to Glasgow to watch filming. Already generating huge excitement online, the upcoming project will feature a number of practical effect stunts with explosions, live-action web swinging and more.

“Wow, that was a really good one,” Holland said in the clip, reacting after doing a stunt on top of a moving tank, “That felt sick.”

Filming has been taking place in the Scottish city, since August 1, with production now extended until August 26. Around 60 streets will be closed during this period.

In an interview with Flip Your Wig in July, he said: “Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together. So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again.

“It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

While most plot details have been kept under wraps, the film will pick up where 2021’s No Way Home left off, with Peter Parker’s secret identity erased from the memory of everyone, including his girlfriend and best friend.

Holland’s real-life partner Zendaya, who plays MJ, is set to return for the upcoming film. The couple have already spent time in Scotland earlier this year, filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in Moray.