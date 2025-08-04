Glasgow Spider-Man filming: Sweet moment A-lister Tom Holland high-fives young boy after posing for photos

By Jessica Martin
Comment
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:25 BST
A video shows Tom Holland stopping to interact with fans while filming for the new Spider-Man film in Scotland.

Hollywood actor Tom Holland took a break from filming the new Spider-Man movie to high-five young fans and pose for photos.

Footage shows the star on set in Glasgow, Scotland - where he is currently filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day - as he stopped to interact with fans.

The video shows the A-lister on Bothwell Street, at around 11.39am on August 3 - in full costume.

He high-fived a young boy, before telling him: "I have to get back to work".

Tom Holland high-fives boy while filming Spider-Man in Glasgow.placeholder image
Tom Holland high-fives boy while filming Spider-Man in Glasgow. | Lauren Rankin / SWNS

Lauren Rankin, who filmed the footage, says "It was also lovely to see him interacting with fans like that”

Lauren Rankin, 30 - who was going to a gym on the street and captured the sweet moment - said Tom came over to the lad who was shouting out for him.

He then picked up another child, dressed as Spider-Man, and posed for a photo.

Lauren, who works for a local charity, said: "It was really cool. Spider-Man is my favourite superhero.

"It was also lovely to see him interacting with fans like that.

"Plus I got a security escort to the gym."

Lauren waited in the crowd of "around 100 people" for 15 minutes while Tom Holland acknowledged fans.

Filming for the new Spider-Man movie began on Friday last week and is expected to last two weeks - with parts of Glasgow transformed into an American city.

