A video shows Tom Holland stopping to interact with fans while filming for the new Spider-Man film in Scotland.

Hollywood actor Tom Holland took a break from filming the new Spider-Man movie to high-five young fans and pose for photos.

Footage shows the star on set in Glasgow, Scotland - where he is currently filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day - as he stopped to interact with fans.

The video shows the A-lister on Bothwell Street, at around 11.39am on August 3 - in full costume.

He high-fived a young boy, before telling him: "I have to get back to work".

Tom Holland high-fives boy while filming Spider-Man in Glasgow. | Lauren Rankin / SWNS

Lauren Rankin, who filmed the footage, says "It was also lovely to see him interacting with fans like that”

Lauren Rankin, 30 - who was going to a gym on the street and captured the sweet moment - said Tom came over to the lad who was shouting out for him.

He then picked up another child, dressed as Spider-Man, and posed for a photo.

Lauren, who works for a local charity, said: "It was really cool. Spider-Man is my favourite superhero.

"It was also lovely to see him interacting with fans like that.

"Plus I got a security escort to the gym."

Lauren waited in the crowd of "around 100 people" for 15 minutes while Tom Holland acknowledged fans.