Glasgow Spider-Man filming: Sweet moment A-lister Tom Holland high-fives young boy after posing for photos
Hollywood actor Tom Holland took a break from filming the new Spider-Man movie to high-five young fans and pose for photos.
Footage shows the star on set in Glasgow, Scotland - where he is currently filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day - as he stopped to interact with fans.
The video shows the A-lister on Bothwell Street, at around 11.39am on August 3 - in full costume.
He high-fived a young boy, before telling him: "I have to get back to work".
Lauren Rankin, who filmed the footage, says "It was also lovely to see him interacting with fans like that”
Lauren Rankin, 30 - who was going to a gym on the street and captured the sweet moment - said Tom came over to the lad who was shouting out for him.
He then picked up another child, dressed as Spider-Man, and posed for a photo.
Lauren, who works for a local charity, said: "It was really cool. Spider-Man is my favourite superhero.
"It was also lovely to see him interacting with fans like that.
"Plus I got a security escort to the gym."
Lauren waited in the crowd of "around 100 people" for 15 minutes while Tom Holland acknowledged fans.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.