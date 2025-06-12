With filming for The Odyssey now well under way, it is clear that one way director Christopher Nolan is hoping to impress audiences is with its all star cast.
As Odysseus, Matt Damon will lead the huge ensemble cast which Nolan has assembled to bring the Greek epic to life.
The American actor, who has worked with the director twice before, will be joined by stars including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and many, many more.
Considering Nolan’s penchant for recruiting those he has previously worked with, several cast members have appeared in his earlier films such as Elliot Page and Robert Pattinson, as well as Josh Stewart whose role in The Odyssey marks his fourth time working with the director.
Set for release next year, the fantasy film adapts Homer’s epic poem which follows the tumultuous journey of Greek champion Odysseus as he returns home after the Trojan War. It is Nolan’s first film since the release of Oppenheimer, which won Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards, and reportedly his most expensive yet.
Filming began earlier this year, with crews spotted at Findlater Castle in Moray earlier this month. The castle, which is located along the Moray Firth, will be closed to the public until July 25.
Without further ado, here is The Odyssey cast in full – including who they are rumoured to play.