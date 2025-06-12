With filming for The Odyssey now well under way, it is clear that one way director Christopher Nolan is hoping to impress audiences is with its all star cast.

As Odysseus, Matt Damon will lead the huge ensemble cast which Nolan has assembled to bring the Greek epic to life.

The American actor, who has worked with the director twice before, will be joined by stars including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and many, many more.

Considering Nolan’s penchant for recruiting those he has previously worked with, several cast members have appeared in his earlier films such as Elliot Page and Robert Pattinson, as well as Josh Stewart whose role in The Odyssey marks his fourth time working with the director.

Set for release next year, the fantasy film adapts Homer’s epic poem which follows the tumultuous journey of Greek champion Odysseus as he returns home after the Trojan War. It is Nolan’s first film since the release of Oppenheimer, which won Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards, and reportedly his most expensive yet.

Filming began earlier this year, with crews spotted at Findlater Castle in Moray earlier this month. The castle, which is located along the Moray Firth, will be closed to the public until July 25.

Without further ado, here is The Odyssey cast in full – including who they are rumoured to play.

1 . Matt Damon — Odysseus Matt Damon will lead the all-star cast as Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca. It is Damon's third time appearing in a Christopher Nolan film, though it will be his first leading role for the director. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Anne Hathaway Rumoured to be playing Penelope, Odysseus' wife, Anne Hathaway's role in The Odyssey marks her third appearance in a Nolan film, having previously starred in The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar. | Getty Images

3 . Tom Holland Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is also set to star and it is believed he will play Telemachus, Odysseus' son – though there has been no confirmation of this. Outside of the Marvel universe, Holland has appeared in films including The Impossible, The Lost City of Z, The Devil All the Time, Uncharted and more. | Getty Images

4 . Zendaya American actress Zendaya will also appear in The Odyssey in an unconfirmed role. Much like her real-life partner Holland, it will be her first time appearing in a Nolan film following her performances in projects such as Dune and Challengers. | Getty Images