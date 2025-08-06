Watch the moment a Spider-Man building leap stunt is filmed on a Glasgow street.

Amazing footage shows the action-packed moment Spider-Man appears to leap from building to building during a police chase as filming for the new movie takes place in Glasgow.

The latest sequel in the blockbuster franchise, Spider Man: Brand New Day - featuring Tom Holland as the superhero - is currently being filmed in the city.

Video taken on August 5 likely shows Tom Holland's stunt double - dressed in the iconic red and blue suit - swinging on a rope from the arm of a crane which is being driven down Bothwell Street.

Spider-Man building leap stunt is filmed on Bothwell Street, Glasgow. | Supplied

Because of the motion, Spider-Man appears to be leaping from building to building as he moves along the street.

Following the crane is a convoy of racing police cars, done up to resemble NYPD.