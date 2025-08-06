Glasgow: Watch moment action-packed Spider-Man building leap stunt is filmed on city street
Amazing footage shows the action-packed moment Spider-Man appears to leap from building to building during a police chase as filming for the new movie takes place in Glasgow.
The latest sequel in the blockbuster franchise, Spider Man: Brand New Day - featuring Tom Holland as the superhero - is currently being filmed in the city.
Video taken on August 5 likely shows Tom Holland's stunt double - dressed in the iconic red and blue suit - swinging on a rope from the arm of a crane which is being driven down Bothwell Street.
Because of the motion, Spider-Man appears to be leaping from building to building as he moves along the street.
Following the crane is a convoy of racing police cars, done up to resemble NYPD.
