Glasgow: Watch moment action-packed Spider-Man building leap stunt is filmed on city street

By Jessica Martin
Comment
Published 6th Aug 2025, 14:43 BST
Watch the moment a Spider-Man building leap stunt is filmed on a Glasgow street.

Amazing footage shows the action-packed moment Spider-Man appears to leap from building to building during a police chase as filming for the new movie takes place in Glasgow.

The latest sequel in the blockbuster franchise, Spider Man: Brand New Day - featuring Tom Holland as the superhero - is currently being filmed in the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Video taken on August 5 likely shows Tom Holland's stunt double - dressed in the iconic red and blue suit - swinging on a rope from the arm of a crane which is being driven down Bothwell Street.

Spider-Man building leap stunt is filmed on Bothwell Street, Glasgow.placeholder image
Spider-Man building leap stunt is filmed on Bothwell Street, Glasgow. | Supplied

Because of the motion, Spider-Man appears to be leaping from building to building as he moves along the street.

Following the crane is a convoy of racing police cars, done up to resemble NYPD.

Filming for the eagerly anticipated Marvel movie began on August 1, with areas of Glasgow transformed to resemble parts of an American city.

Related topics:VideoGlasgowAmericanMarvel
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice