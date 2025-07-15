Staff were in shock when the celebrity walked through the door.

Actress Zendaya has made a stop at an Inverness ice cream parlour during filming for a major blockbuster.

Josselyn Tanico, a team member at Miele’s Gelateria in Inverness, had the opportunity to serve Zendaya ice cream on Monday evening.

Speaking to The Scotsman, she has described the moment which was a “huge shock” to herself and staff members.

On Sunday, Josselyn and her colleagues spotted Zendaya and Tom Holland walking the streets of Inverness from their parlour window and hoped they’d make a visit.

The star is in Scotland - alongside her fiance Tom Holland - for filming of Christopher Nolan’s coming historical drama The Odyssey.

At around 8.30pm on Monday, Miele’s staff didn’t expect for a celebrity to walk into the shop at the end of a busy warm day.

Then, Zendaya along with a friend and her bodyguard walked into the Inverness parlour which was then quiet as it was close to the end of the night.

When Josselyn spotted the celebrity, she recognised the similarities to the actress Zendaya but wasn’t sure. She added it was a “huge shock” to see the celebrity at the shop.

She said: “I thought: ‘she looks awfully a lot like Zendaya’

“I look at her and we make eye contact then I realise it’s her.

Josselyn Tanico described her shock when the celebrity walked through the door. | Josselyn Tanico/Mieles Inverness

“I smiled and she smiled back. My jaw just drops, I’m not even joking, it was crazy.”

Josselyn served the A-lister while her colleague served Zendaya’s friend.

“She was really nice. Genuinely one of the nicest people I could ever meet,” she added.

“She was so sweet and trying some of the flavours.

“She asked me what my favourite flavour was and what’s my favourite.”

Zendaya orders Miele’s colleague’s favourite flavour

Josselyn said the most popular flavour was Ferrero Rocher. However, Zendaya said that she wasn’t a fan of hazelnut.

Then, when Josselyn recommended her personal favourite of mint chocolate chip, Zendaya decided to give it a try.

The celebrity ended up ordering three flavours in the end - mint chocolate chip, butterscotch and Stracciatella with Nutella sauce.

“I was way too stunned to speak so I didn’t ask her many questions,” Josselyn added.

“At one point I blurted out and said ‘I’m so nervous’ and ‘I love you so much’.”

Josselyn added that she spotted Zendaya’s “huge” engagement ring. It was reported Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged at the end of last year.

Zendaya and Tom Holland who were both spotted in the area for Odyssey filming. | GC Images

The Miele’s ice cream server said she originally watched Zendaya when she was younger and the actress played a lead role in the Disney show Shake it Up.

However, her favourite movie featuring the celebrity is Dune which was directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Josselyn added: “It was such a busy weekend because it was so hot outside.

“So it was great to have a quiet night with a celebrity casually walking in.”

Miele’s Gelateria comment on ‘great buzz’ Zendaya brought to the shop

In a post to social media, Miele’s Gelateria Inverness said: “Our very own Superstar Joss with Zendaya last night down at Miele's Inverness.

“Any guesses what 3 flavours Zendaya went for? Seemingly she wants to come back for a few more testers with Tom...

“Team Miele's have done so well this weekend with it being so hot and busy, we are super proud of each and every one of them for providing excellent service under lots of pressure. Also thanks to our customers too for their patience!