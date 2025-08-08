Spider-man has been filming in Glasgow this month.placeholder image
Spider-Man in Glasgow: 17 amazing pictures of the city turned into New York for the superhero blockbuster

By David Hepburn

Published 8th Aug 2025, 14:46 BST

Glasgow’s spidey-senses are tingling this summer.

The filming of a new superhero blockbuster has transformed several blocks of Glasgow city centre into a little piece of the Big Apple.

Pedestrians walking down Bothwell Street would be forgiven for thinking they were on the other side of the Atlantic, with New York street signs, American flags fire trucks, police cars and taxis at every turn.

It’s all for the filming of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ which will be swinging into cinemas next summer.

Tom Holland stars as the titular web-slinger and a few lucky fans managed to catch a glimpse of him earlier this week.

But even those who don’t get to see any of the filming can visit the set - and they have more time to do so now, with filming extended to August 24.

Here are 17 pictures of the set.

Street signs have been switched to New York names.

1. Sign of the times

Street signs have been switched to New York names. | David Hepburn

An NYPD police car on set.

2. Call the cops

An NYPD police car on set. | David Hepburn

The action is centred on Bothwell Street in Glasgow's City Centre.

3. City centre set

The action is centred on Bothwell Street in Glasgow's City Centre. | David Hepburn

Screens have been erected for the CGI effects to be added later.

4. Specia effects

Screens have been erected for the CGI effects to be added later. | David Hepburn

