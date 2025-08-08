The filming of a new superhero blockbuster has transformed several blocks of Glasgow city centre into a little piece of the Big Apple.

Pedestrians walking down Bothwell Street would be forgiven for thinking they were on the other side of the Atlantic, with New York street signs, American flags fire trucks, police cars and taxis at every turn.

It’s all for the filming of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ which will be swinging into cinemas next summer.

Tom Holland stars as the titular web-slinger and a few lucky fans managed to catch a glimpse of him earlier this week.

But even those who don’t get to see any of the filming can visit the set - and they have more time to do so now, with filming extended to August 24.

Here are 17 pictures of the set.

1 . Sign of the times Street signs have been switched to New York names.

2 . Call the cops An NYPD police car on set.

3 . City centre set The action is centred on Bothwell Street in Glasgow's City Centre.