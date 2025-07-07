A number of roads will be closed as Hollywood comes to Glasgow.

A number of Glasgow roads are set to be closed for the filming of a new Spider-Man movie.

Having previously spent time filming in Scotland, Marvel are returning for the fourth instalment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies in August.

Notices for the production of Blue Oasis - the reported working name for Spider-Man: Brand New Day - have started to appear in Glasgow.

The filming will take place around the city centre, which will presumably fill in for New York City.

Cameras will begin rolling on Friday, August 1 for the new Spidey movie, which will be swinging into cinemas in 2026.

However, it means that a number of roads will be closed throughout the city for over two weeks as a result.

A section of the following roads will be closed to all vehicles between Thursday, July 31 to Friday, August 15.

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

St Peters Lane for its full length

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street

St Vincent Lane between Hope Street and Pitt Street

Waterloo Lane for its full length

The full length of Cadzow Street and Oak Street will also be fully closed on August 9.

More roads will also be closed from Saturday, August 9, until Monday, August 11.

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Drury Street for its full length

Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street

Queen Street between Ingram Street and George Square

Renfield Lane for its full length

Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street

South Frederick between Ingram Street and George Square (northbound closed)

St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street

St Vincent Street between George Square and Wellington Street

St Vincent Lane for its full length

Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

West George Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street

West Nile Street between West George Street and Gordon Street

Ingram Street between Queen Street and Glassford Street (westbound closed)

Drury Street will be closed for its full length on Sunday, August 10 until Wednesday, August 13.

There will also be a number of closures from Monday, August 11 until Wednesday, August 13.

St Vincent Street between West Nile Street and Wellington Street

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Drury Street for its full length

Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street

West George Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street

St. Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Renfield Lane for its full length

Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street

St Vincent Lane for its full length

Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

Filming is then set to move further along into Merchant City after Wednesday, August 13.

Cars will not be able to drive down the following roads between then and Saturday, August 16:

Wilson Street for its full length

Brunswick Street for its full length

Hutchison Street between Trongate and Garth Street

Candleriggs between Ingram Street and Bell Street