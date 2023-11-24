From those who have taken on the role of the titular Doctor to companions and even guest stars, here are 18 Scottish actors who have appeared in Doctor Who.
1. Ncuti Gatwa – Fifteenth Doctor
Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is the latest Scot to become the Doctor. Playing the fifteenth iteration of the character he will be joined by companion Ruby Sunday, played by Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
2. Peter Capaldi – Twelfth Doctor
Peter Capaldi took over the role of the Doctor from Matt Smith in 2014. It wasn’t the Scottish actor’s first role in the “Whoniverse”, however. In 2008, he appeared as Lobus Caecilius in episode The Fires of Pompeii and just a year later he would guest star in spin-off series Torchwood as John Frobisher. He was previously best known for his role as Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It. Photo: BBC/Ray Burmiston
3. David Tennant – Tenth / Fourteenth Doctor
Arguably the most popular Doctor, David Tennant has certainly made his mark on the long running sci-fi series. Starring not only as the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010, Tennant appeared in the series’ 50th Anniversary special as well as becoming the Fourteenth Doctor for three special 60th Anniversary episodes in 2023. Photo: BBC
4. Sylvester McCoy – Seventh Doctor
The first Scottish actor to play the Doctor, Sylvester McCoy appeared as the Seventh Doctor from 1987 to 1989. He can also be recognised for his role as Radagast in the Hobbit trilogy. Photo: BBC