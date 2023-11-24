2 . Peter Capaldi – Twelfth Doctor

Peter Capaldi took over the role of the Doctor from Matt Smith in 2014. It wasn’t the Scottish actor’s first role in the “Whoniverse”, however. In 2008, he appeared as Lobus Caecilius in episode The Fires of Pompeii and just a year later he would guest star in spin-off series Torchwood as John Frobisher. He was previously best known for his role as Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It. Photo: BBC/Ray Burmiston