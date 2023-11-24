All Sections
18 Scottish actors who have appeared in Doctor Who – including Ncuti Gatwa and David Tennant

With the return of David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa becoming the Fifteenth Doctor, here are 18 Scottish actors who have appeared in Doctor Who.

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 24th Nov 2023, 15:58 GMT
Doctor Who has long had connections to Scotland, from Sylvester McCoy's performance as the Seventh Doctor to Ncuti Gatwa becoming the Fifteenth Doctor.

And with David Tennant returning to the show for a series of 60th anniversary specials, we decided to take a look back at some of the most prominent Scottish actors in Doctor Who.

From those who have taken on the role of the titular Doctor to companions and even guest stars, here are 18 Scottish actors who have appeared in Doctor Who.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is the latest Scot to become the Doctor. Playing the fifteenth iteration of the character he will be joined by companion Ruby Sunday, played by Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson.

1. Ncuti Gatwa – Fifteenth Doctor

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is the latest Scot to become the Doctor. Playing the fifteenth iteration of the character he will be joined by companion Ruby Sunday, played by Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Peter Capaldi took over the role of the Doctor from Matt Smith in 2014. It wasn’t the Scottish actor’s first role in the “Whoniverse”, however. In 2008, he appeared as Lobus Caecilius in episode The Fires of Pompeii and just a year later he would guest star in spin-off series Torchwood as John Frobisher. He was previously best known for his role as Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It.

2. Peter Capaldi – Twelfth Doctor

Peter Capaldi took over the role of the Doctor from Matt Smith in 2014. It wasn’t the Scottish actor’s first role in the “Whoniverse”, however. In 2008, he appeared as Lobus Caecilius in episode The Fires of Pompeii and just a year later he would guest star in spin-off series Torchwood as John Frobisher. He was previously best known for his role as Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It. Photo: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Arguably the most popular Doctor, David Tennant has certainly made his mark on the long running sci-fi series. Starring not only as the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010, Tennant appeared in the series’ 50th Anniversary special as well as becoming the Fourteenth Doctor for three special 60th Anniversary episodes in 2023.

3. David Tennant – Tenth / Fourteenth Doctor

Arguably the most popular Doctor, David Tennant has certainly made his mark on the long running sci-fi series. Starring not only as the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010, Tennant appeared in the series’ 50th Anniversary special as well as becoming the Fourteenth Doctor for three special 60th Anniversary episodes in 2023. Photo: BBC

The first Scottish actor to play the Doctor, Sylvester McCoy appeared as the Seventh Doctor from 1987 to 1989. He can also be recognised for his role as Radagast in the Hobbit trilogy.

4. Sylvester McCoy – Seventh Doctor

The first Scottish actor to play the Doctor, Sylvester McCoy appeared as the Seventh Doctor from 1987 to 1989. He can also be recognised for his role as Radagast in the Hobbit trilogy. Photo: BBC

